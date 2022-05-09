Kestra Financial Launches Retirement Plan Enterprise in Partnership with Envestnet Retirement Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry leading wealth management platform, Kestra Financial, today announced the launch of Retirement Plan Enterprise (RPE) in partnership with Envestnet Retirement Solutions.

Designed to elevate retirement plan solutions, RPE provides a comprehensive retirement plan practice management platform through single sign-on capability within Kestra Financial’s proprietary technology platform, at no additional cost to associated financial professionals.

“At Kestra Financial, we are fervently committed to supporting our financial professionals and their retirement plan clients with best-in-class technology,” said Taylor Hammons, Head of Retirement Plans.

Among its many features, the intuitive platform includes the following as part of its suite of retirement plan tools:

Plan Management Dashboard: Designed to help financial professionals set and manage business retention and goals, the dashboard provides aggregate views of plans, AUM and scorecards, among other key metrics. The dashboard also assists financial professionals with asset and trend monitoring by fund and record keeper.

Investment Analytics, Fund Research and Monitoring Reports: The platform will offer financial professionals the ability to analyze and compare existing funds with recommended lineups, provide access to RPE’s proprietary analytics module, scoring criteria, and weightings as well as generate self-branded reports, including market commentary, asset allocation, plan-level performance, fund monitoring, due diligence, fee benchmarking, and more.

RFP and Vendor Search Tools: The program is built to automate, streamline, customize, and effectively manage the proposal and search process. Additionally, its features will help financial professionals monitor, track, review, and compare vendor responses.

“This platform is intuitive, innovative, and adaptable,” said Hammons. “Whether financial professionals are looking for resources to service their existing retirement plan clients or to help them acquire new retirement plan business, it’s the ideal solution for financial professionals focused on this line of business.”

The platform is tailored to both financial professional and plan sponsor needs, and provides the flexibility to account for evolving regulatory requirements and fiduciary standards, designed to ensure the financial professional’s recommendations are in the client’s best interest.

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Holdings encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

Kestra Financial and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is Fully Vested™ in empowering advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to help make financial wellness a reality for their clients through an intelligently connected financial life. Over 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies—including 18 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.