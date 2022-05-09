EAVX Makes Inaugural Appearance at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO) that collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers, today announced its debut at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo. Attendees can visit booth No. 567 to see its latest technological innovations on display in collaboration with Morgan Truck Body (Morgan), a sister business unit, and Vicinity Motor Corp. (Vicinity), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles.

“The JBPCO team is thrilled to have our own dedicated space at the ACT Expo, illustrating our commitment to the transportation industry’s mission to reduce emissions and build a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow,” said John Poindexter, CEO and Chairman at JBPCO. “By leveraging the resources of JBPCO and collaborating with industry leaders in electric- and alternative-power chassis and technology suppliers, the EAVX team looks forward to showcasing how it is transforming the world’s largest fleets for a more sustainable future.”

JBPCO’s presence will showcase a wide variety of its next-generation technology for the work truck industry. Three Morgan Truck Body bodies on electric chassis will be onsite, as well as firsthand illustrations of how EAVX’s innovative concepts can be implemented into their VX Control system, the technology infrastructure of each vehicle. Among technologies integrated into the multiplexed system, attendees can expect to experience 360-degree camera systems, digital rear view and side view mirrors, and vehicle warning technologies. In-booth collaboration examples include prototypes from Morgan vehicles on electric chassis upfitted with technology from Lion Electric, International and VMC.

“As the innovation hub of JBPCO, the EAVX team is on a mission to create the next generation of commercial vehicles by integrating body and chassis with leading-edge technology and innovation,” said Mark Hope, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager at EAVX. “Our comprehensive approach to integration, deployment and serviceability empowers the industry to meet higher standards for sustainability and performance. Ultimately, EAVX strives to be at the forefront of revolutionizing the road ahead.”

Collaboration with Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity will showcase its vehicles in a joint exhibit with its strategic partner EAVX. The two companies will jointly exhibit its VMC 1200 Class 3 electric truck with a ProStake Platform Body by Morgan Truck Body. The unit will also be upfitted by EAVX with its latest VX Control multiplexed technology system, including a 360-degree camera system, digital rear view and side view mirrors, advanced driver assistance systems and load sensing technology.

Morgan Truck Body Innovations

Morgan Truck Body recently debuted two advanced electric vehicle truck body concepts at NTEA Work Truck Week – an electrified refrigerated concept truck body and a dry freight cargo van body – both of which will be on display in JBPCO’s ACT Expo booth. Mounted on a Lion Electric Lion6 chassis and equipped with a Thermo King all-electric refrigerated unit, Morgan’s refrigerated body is designed to maximize thermal efficiency while lightening the load. The 24-foot dry freight cargo van body features an electric chassis by International and provides significant weight reduction, improved aerodynamics and enhanced situational awareness.

“As Morgan Truck Body celebrates its 70th year, we are pushing forward with our goal to provide the most innovative EV solutions by working with partners like EAVX to integrate our next-generation bodies with their VX Control system technology infrastructure,” said Dan DesRochers, President and COO of Morgan. “Our customers seek energy-efficient solutions that offset the weight added by batteries, without losing cargo capacity and delivery range, and these bodies address these challenges head on.”

Additional JBPCO business units who will be displaying at the ACT Expo outside of the parent booth will be Morgan Olson and Reading. To keep up with the latest industry news, learn more about EAVX or how the company is innovating the work truck industry, visit jbpoindexter.com/eavx.

About EAVX

EAVX, the newest business unit and subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers, allowing chassis partners to focus on their revolutionary and proprietary technologies. EAVX and the individual business units of JBPCO are the integration bodybuilders of choice for chassis producers serving present and future EV and alternative fuel markets and advanced vehicle technology markets. Visit jbpoindexter.com/eavx or our LinkedIn page for more information.

About Morgan Truck Body

Those who depend on trucks to move their business choose Morgan Truck Body. As the company celebrates its 70th Anniversary, Morgan remains committed to its mission to design, build, sell, and support the most reliable truck bodies in the world, as the preferred global partner providing innovative middle-mile solutions connecting the world’s supply chain. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Morgantown, PA, Morgan Truck Body is the largest manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America. Morgan employs over 2,300 team members in 14 manufacturing locations and 8 service centers across the United States and Canada. Morgan Truck Body, LLC is a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, an owner-operated business enterprise providing best-in-class automotive and manufacturing goods and services. www.MorganCorp.com

About JB Poindexter & Co

JB Poindexter & Co is a portfolio of businesses that provide best-in-class commercial automotive and manufacturing goods and services. The company applies innovative operational and financial disciplines to truck and van bodies, pickup truck covers and accessories, industrial vehicle storage and shelving, funeral coaches, limousines, specialty industrial parts and expandable foam packaging. The portfolio of industry-leading business units includes Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson, Reading, Truck Accessories Group, EFP Corporation, Specialty Vehicle Group, MIC Group, Masterack and EAVX. The corporation employs more than 7,000 team members at 62 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit JBPoindexter.com or LinkedIn.