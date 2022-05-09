Levo Credit Union Deploys Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decision Platform To Enhance Loan Approvals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that Levo Credit Union, a 30,000 member strong credit union serving the South Dakota region, is live on its platform. Scienaptic’s platform will allow Levo to increase approval rates, augment its credit decisioning process and improve member experience with faster processing and approval times.

Originally chartered in 1934 and named as the Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union, Levo has, over the past nine decades, garnered over 30,000 members throughout Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner counties of South Dakota, providing a full range of consumer and business financial services across its six Sioux Falls locations. Implementing Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit underwriting platform will allow the community-focused, members-first institution to boost credit access for both current and potential borrowers.

“When we re-branded ourselves as Levo with the vision of going ‘forward together,’ we intended to empower members to experience the uplift they get when they collaborate with a credit union that understands its members’ needs, and offers services in a personalized, localized manner,” said Steve Stofferahn, VP of Lending at Levo Credit Union. “We believe in the philosophy of giving back, and Scienaptic’s AI platform deployment is another step towards understanding our members better and in a smarter way, approving their loans faster, and enabling them to flourish financially.”

Pankaj Jain, Co-founder and President of Scienaptic commented on the deployment, “It is incredibly satisfying to play a role in a member's journey towards realizing their dreams and through this deployment with Levo, we are able to deliver on this mission by enabling advanced and faster loan decisioning. Our platform enables Levo to give back to their community, and Levo is able to strengthen their decision making infrastructure and approve more members than ever before.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.