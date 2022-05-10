MTarget Selects ​​iBASIS to Introduce CPaaS Mobile Marketing Campaigns via APIs

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announced that MTarget, a French B2B direct marketing services provider specialized in mobile solutions, has selected iBASIS to deploy campaign management via programmable voice calls for call centers and businesses in banking, finance, and retail.

Business customers will benefit from a flexible and cost-efficient CPaaS solution that uses voice services for their marketing campaigns, security via multi-factor authentication, notifications, and customer services. The easy and quick customization of defined voice messages through APIs will help them reach an identified group of users in a limited period of time. The cloud-based, ready-to-deploy voice CPaaS solution is a very cost-efficient channel to market with no upfront CapEx investment or commitments required. The purely consumption-based pricing structure allows service providers to be more flexible and create their own commercial models.

“The iBASIS Network and their cloud-based portfolio is a perfect fit for us as they combine global coverage, scale, and technology innovation. Our direct marketing campaigns require high quality and capacity (up to 10,000 simultaneous calls) and iBASIS demonstrated and delivered both. By integrating their carrier channel reach, we are unlocking the potential for a new range of direct marketing campaigns in regions of the world where voice remains the most efficient communication tool,” said Stéphane Faugeras, President, MTarget.

The CPaaS estimated market size was 4-8 billion USD in 2021, with CAGR of 35-57 percent. Along with messaging, programmable voice communications, which covers voice and telephony services, is one of the largest segments estimated at 3.2 billion USD in 2021 by IDC.

“We are delighted to work with MTarget and their operations teams who are extremely focused on quality of services, customer engagement, and innovation. MTarget offers a very high performing CPaaS solution for businesses that want to launch cost-effective promotional or communication campaigns to their end users via programmable voice,” said Guillaume Klein, VP, Product Management at iBASIS.

By leveraging iBASIS’ carrier-grade network and its extensive connections with mobile operators worldwide, marketing campaigns are immediately tailored based on capacity and coverage. Enterprise customers can take advantage of end-to-end visibility while monitoring their mobile campaigns with full call tracking analytics. Enterprises can measure the effectiveness of sales and marketing campaigns, brand messaging, and advertising while keeping control over their customer engagement process.

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations, and a leading Carrier Cloud Communications player and IoT solution provider. iBASIS provides the end-to-end Global Access for Things™ connectivity solution, delivering single source cellular IoT access (LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT) worldwide provisioned through GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

ABOUT MTARGET

MTarget, a telecom operator and expert in mobile solutions since 2006, designs personalized, ready-to-use communication solutions: SMS, rich SMS, location-based SMS, email, voice and customer acquisition. MTarget's technological expertise and market experience allow it to constantly innovate in order to offer new customer experiences, pilot projects and recommendations adapted to its partners. Over the years, MTarget has developed a strong international presence through various activities in Europe and Africa. For more information, please visit mtarget.fr.