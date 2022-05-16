11:11 Systems Completes the Acquisition of Unitas Global Managed Service and Cloud Assets and Cleareon Fiber Networks Connectivity Assets

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of certain managed service and cloud infrastructure assets from Unitas Global. The transaction includes specific managed services customers, cloud infrastructure and contracts.

It is estimated that by 2025, over 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms. With this acquisition, 11:11 adds new cloud assets and customers to its portfolio, which will serve to strengthen and deepen 11:11’s commitment to the future of cloud services.

Through this acquisition, customers will have the benefit of enhancing their cloud environments by gaining access to the full spectrum of 11:11’s cloud, connectivity and security solutions delivered through the recent acquisitions of iland and Green Cloud Defense.

11:11 has also recently completed the acquisition of certain connectivity assets and customer contracts from Cleareon Fiber Networks. This acquisition will add a world-class base of wholesale carrier customers to 11:11’s global customer ecosystem.

“We continue to make significant progress towards our mission to become the industry standard in cloud, connectivity and security solutions,” said Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11 Systems. “These recent acquisitions including adding assets from Unitas and Cleareon not only substantively advance this mission, but also provide all of our global customers with an arsenal of new tools to ensure that their mission critical applications and data are always running, accessible and protected.”

“11:11 was the perfect choice to continue to enable and strengthen the digital journey for our valued managed service and cloud infrastructure customers,” said Todd Barrack, SVP Operations, Unitas Global. “Their innovative roadmap and commitment to customer service will ensure that our customers have everything they need to compete in the cloud era, and the fact that 11:11 is a leader in security, backups and disaster recovery will provide critical new services to fight cybersecurity threats.”

11:11 is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms.

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as exclusive financial advisor to 11:11 Systems in connection with this transaction. Perkins Coie acted as legal advisor to 11:11 Systems. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the challenges of next-generation managed cloud, connectivity and security requirements. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to “Rethink Connected,” which includes fully-integrated, fully-automated services, activities and data powered on a single platform delivering increased performance, optimization and savings. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

ABOUT UNITAS GLOBAL

Unitas Global is a next-generation managed network provider offering automated ubiquitous edge access to cloud everywhere. The combination of its design and price platform, Unitas Nexus™ and its global network Unitas Reach™ provides the most agile network environments that are easy to design, procure, and are fully managed. Learn more at www.unitasglobal.com.

ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative, middle-market private equity firm that invests in new and growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure targets investments in communications (digital), energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.