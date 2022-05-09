PAMM Foundation Outsources Its Laboratory Activities for Pathology and Medical Microbiology (“PAMM”) to Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics Netherlands

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully signed an agreement with Stichting PAMM Laboratoria voor Pathologie en Medische Microbiologie (“PAMM”), a medical microbiology and pathology laboratory diagnostics company in The Netherlands.

PAMM serves 6 hospitals in The Netherlands, including 2 top-rated clinical oncology centers, general practitioners and independent treatment centers. The lab specializes in medical microbiology and pathology and was the first in The Netherlands to have implemented full digital pathology. PAMM employs over 265 employees and pathologists and will complement Eurofins’ industry-leading global clinical testing offering. Through combining forces, PAMM will be able to further improve quality to clients and service to patients in the Dutch healthcare system.

The agreement includes a commitment by Eurofins to invest in the laboratory, R&D, innovation, employee development and job security. The agreement has been approved by the Dutch Healthcare authority (NZa) and The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM, Merger Control).

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: “ We are very pleased to welcome PAMM and its team of outstanding specialists and laboratory technicians to the Eurofins Group. This agreement reinforces the Group’s broad innovative test offering to hospitals and practitioners in The Netherlands, strengthens Eurofins geographic offering in the clinical testing market, and enhances our ability to deploy the latest scientific advances to benefit patients.”

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also a market leader in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With 58,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group’s objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020 and 2021, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 40 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK™ testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments, travel and events during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

