Red Sift Partners with SMX to Provide End-to-End Cloud Email Security to Organizations in Australia and New Zealand

Red Sift, provider of the only integrated cloud email security and brand protection platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SMX, the cybersecure email specialist, to help enterprises in Australia and New Zealand strengthen their email security posture and threat protection. Through this exclusive arrangement, Red Sift's best-in-class Reporting Platform integrates with SMX's new Domain Protection Service (DPS) to deliver a new joint DMARC implementation offering, helping customers improve email threat monitoring and agility in responding to threats. Red Sift and SMX will be showcasing their joint offering at AusCERT 2022 in Broadbeach, Australia, May 10-13 (booth #B19).

SMX’s DPS service enables enterprises to maintain an effective DMARC implementation, using Red Sift’s best-in-class Reporting Platform to identify, quantify, and respond in real-time to dynamic threats. Red Sift’s real-time reporting provides vital data that allows SMX to deliver their expertise in refining the security profile and manage SMX DPS deployments effectively across an enterprise’s domains. SMX’s expertise, coupled with Red Sift’s reporting capabilities, provides the level of agility and monitoring required to keep up with today’s email threat landscape.

“Every company in Australasia has a unique threat environment and clients increasingly want a region-specific, locally designed and supported approach to cyber security,” says Richard Fraser, CEO of SMX. “Our DMARC managed service, DPS, made possible through this strategic partnership with Red Sift, provides clients with the tailored protection profile required to respond in real-time to dynamic threats, and will enhance email cyber-security throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

According to Gartner, 90% of the Global 2000 will have DMARC in place by 2026. As email threats continue to evolve and become increasingly complex, it is more important now than ever before that enterprises establish a streamlined and sustainable DMARC implementation process that can be easily updated to reflect today’s dynamic digital environment. With the Red Sift and SMX partnership, enterprises now have access to an end-to-end email threat monitoring service, powered by real-time reporting with actionable insights that enable them to maximize their agility in quantifying and responding to threats. As a result, customers have greater confidence in their DMARC implementation and overall email security posture.

“SMX shares our mission to provide enterprises with the solutions necessary to proactively protect their business and brand reputation from email security threats, rather than ‘mopping up’ after an attack,” said Cameron McLean, Regional Manager, Asia Pacific, Red Sift. “Our partnership with SMX enables us to help more organizations in Australia and New Zealand strengthen their DMARC implementations, and we’re excited to continue to scale globally in partnership with SMX.”

Experts from Red Sift and SMX will be on hand at booth #B19 at AusCERT 2022 to showcase their joint DMARC managed service for enterprises.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables security-first organizations to successfully communicate with and ensure the trust of their employees, vendors and customers. As the only integrated cloud email and brand protection platform, Red Sift automates BIMI and DMARC processes, makes it easy to identify and stop business email compromise, and secures domains from impersonation to prevent attacks. Founded in 2015, Red Sift is a global organization with international offices in the UK, Spain, Australia, and North America. It boasts a client base of all sizes and across all industries, including Wise, Telefonica, Pipedrive, ITV, Dominos, and top global law firms. Find out how Red Sift is delivering actionable cybersecurity insights to its global customers at redsift.com.

About SMX

SMX is a cyber security company with specialist expertise in email. It’s all we do. That means you get local expertise to help you secure your organisation’s email. And when you protect your email, you’re also protecting your brand reputation.

For more than 17 years, our in-house development team has been delivering that to hundreds of public and private sector businesses, offering training, support and the latest in tech solutions.

We protect 24% of all Microsoft 365 inboxes in New Zealand. Our unrivalled email security encompasses multiple layers of protection, conforms with best-practice standards, and is data and workflow-driven.

This is amplified by strong partnerships with the likes of Microsoft, government agencies, M3AAWG and best-of-breed security vendors.

To learn more, visit smxemail.com