Aviation Capital Group Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power Up to 60 More Airbus Aircraft

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft operating lessor, announced today that it has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines to power an additional 40 firm Airbus single-aisle aircraft, with the option to power an additional 20 A320neo family aircraft with GTF engines. This brings ACG’s total to 80 firm and 27 option GTF-powered aircraft. The latest engine selection includes 20 firm Airbus A220 aircraft, plus 20 firm and 20 option A320neo family aircraft.

“The GTF engine continues to deliver impressive economic and environmental benefits to our customers,” said Steven C. Udvar-Hazy, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer at ACG. “We are pleased to increase ACG’s commitment for additional GTF-powered aircraft.”

ACG owns, manages and has on order 145 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney, including Airbus A220 and A320neo families with GTF engines, Airbus A320ceo family with V2500® engines and Boeing 757 aircraft with PW2000 engines. ACG serves around 90 customers in approximately 45 countries with dynamic fleet solutions.

“Leading lessors like ACG are recognizing the increasing value that GTF engines are giving operators,” said Rick Deurloo, Chief Commercial Officer at Pratt & Whitney. “With fuel prices and environmental concerns on the rise, GTF engines’ lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are growing more attractive by the day.”

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine is the only geared propulsion system delivering industry-leading sustainability benefits and dependable, world-class operating costs. The GTF engine family reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 16 to 20 percent and noise footprint by 75 percent, with NOx emissions 50 percent below the ICAO CAEP/6 regulation. The engine’s revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for more sustainable aviation technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage™ engine and beyond.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 440 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.