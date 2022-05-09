Kinetic Wholesale and LB Networks Partner to Improve Customer Experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic Wholesale today announced an agreement to leverage LB Networks’ OcularIP to enhance data, reporting and analytics for mobile backhaul customers.

“ Our announcement today supports our commitment to enhance our customers’ experience by bringing an assured service view,” said Mark Dyman, senior vice president of Kinetic Wholesale. “ This provides customers enhanced visibility into our network performance and validates our service levels.”

The company is currently engaged in a multi-year, $2 billion initiative to dramatically grow its fiber footprint across an 18-state footprint.

“ We are excited Kinetic Wholesale selected the OcularIP platform,” said Robert Kittner, executive vice president of Worldwide Sales for LB Networks. “ Providing OcularIP’s dynamic service views demonstrates Kinetic Wholesale’s commitment to their customers and provides them with a clear differentiation from carriers that don’t offer this portal view.”

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held FORTUNE 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

About LB Networks

Since our founding in 2009, we have empowered hundreds of carriers worldwide to optimize their service delivery analytics, reporting and visualization. These carriers have saved millions in SLA, penalties and Call Center costs while having an integrated customer portal that provides as edge to win new, high-value accounts.

OcularIP was born in the cloud – there are no servers or equipment to deal with, and it will work with your existing systems. We require zero commitment and a minimal investment. Pay only for what you use and cancel anytime. Learn more at https://lbnetworks.co/.