Integrated Dermatology Partners With The Dermatology Center of Worcester to Expand Network in Massachusetts

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation’s largest providers of dermatology services, added The Dermatology Center of Worcester to its growing national network. The Dermatology Center of Worcester, established by Dr. Camile Roberts, offers general medical dermatology, dermatologic surgery, and cosmetic procedures to the Worcester, Massachusetts community.

Dr. Roberts is a board-certified dermatologist and an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology. She earned her medical degree from Howard University, College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. in 1999. After a residency in dermatology at Howard University Hospital, Dr. Roberts completed an internship at Washington Hospital Center in 2000.

“We are dedicated to delivering first-class skincare to the residents of Central Massachusetts,” Dr. Roberts said. “Our partnership with Integrated Dermatology will further enhance our ability to provide superior patient care and education, adherence to strict ethical standards, and keen responsiveness to our patient’s needs.”

Throughout 2022 and 2023, The Dermatology Center of Worcester will enhance its resources and treatment space, including adding care providers and exam rooms to help expand services.

Jeff Queen, CEO of Integrated Dermatology, is excited to welcome the Dermatology Center of Worcester to the company’s expanding network.

“We are delighted to work with Dr. Roberts,” Queen said. “She’s highly respected throughout the region, has built an impressive practice, and is supported by an exemplary team.”

For more information on The Dermatology Center of Worchester, visit dermatologyworcester.com.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 25 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For additional information, visit mydermgroup.com.