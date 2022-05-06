Weber Inc. to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results on May 16, 2022

PALATINE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weber Inc. (“Weber”) (NYSE: WEBR), the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022. Weber management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT that morning to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts are invited to dial 844-200-6205 (international callers, please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 436320 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Weber investor relations website, https://investors.weber.com. In addition, a replay and transcript of the webcast will be posted to the same website once available.

ABOUT WEBER INC.

Weber Inc. headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world’s leading barbecue brand. The Company’s founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal grill 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts discover what’s possible. In 2021, the Company acquired June Life Inc., a smart appliance and technology company, to accelerate the development of its Weber Connect® technology and digital products. In addition, Weber recently launched 1952 Ventures, a subsidiary designed to accelerate new growth platforms and brand extensions for the Company in the areas of product, technologies, and partnerships. Weber offers its barbecue grills and accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

Weber Connect® is a registered trademark of Weber-Stephen Products LLC.