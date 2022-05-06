CeraVe and Her Campus Media Establish the Future Nurses Scholarship

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, in celebration of National Nurses Day, CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand and Her Campus Media, the #1 media portfolio for college students and Gen Z are awarding 10 deserving nursing students with a $5,000 scholarship each to support their dreams of entering the nursing profession. Through the Future Nurses Scholarship, the two brands have teamed up to support the next generation of health care workers.

Nurse advocacy is a huge pillar for CeraVe, and the brand has been supporting nurses since 2005. CeraVe consults with nurses, medical professionals, and dermatologists to create therapeutic skincare for all, and produces accessible and healthy products for all. In addition to scholarship money, the winners will also receive a curated package of CeraVe products and gifts to help them unwind after a hard day at school.

“As a brand rooted within the medical community, CeraVe has long appreciated and supported the vital work of healthcare professionals, which has never been more profound or worthy of recognition than over the last few years,” said Jaclyn Marrone, VP of Marketing at CeraVe. “In addition to the return of our digital docuseries, Heroes Behind the Masks, honoring current nurses, CeraVe is proud to partner with Her Campus to reach the next generation of nurses and reinforce CeraVe’s support as they embark on a future in this invaluable profession.”

This is a cause that is also especially close to Her Campus Media co-founder Windsor Western’s heart, “My mom went back to college to get her nursing degree when I was in high school, and we graduated the same month. She now works at the hospital in my hometown and does so much to give back to our local patient population. She works so hard and puts her entire heart into her work. Nursing runs in my family. My grandmother retired after 30+ years as an RN working in the Operating Room assisting in surgery.

I'm so inspired by all of these future nurses who applied for the scholarship and it was so hard to choose our winners. We originally were going to have five winners but after seeing our top ten, CeraVe decided to double their impact and give scholarships to all ten finalists! It means so much to be able to partner with CeraVe on the Future Nurses Scholarship. Our winners are going to do great things!”

Check out the winners HERE. The ten winners are from various schools across the country including two winners from the Jefferson School of Nursing. The other winners attend University of Oklahoma - Tulsa, Florida Atlantic University, American University of Health Sciences, Cal State University Los Angeles, Northeastern University, Quinnipiac University, University of California - San Francisco and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

About Her Campus Media

Her Campus Media is the #1 media portfolio for college women and Gen Z, reaching 130MM+ social followers and 20MM+ monthly unique visitors across its family of brands Her Campus, Spoon University, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, and Generation Hired, and network of 50,000+ influencers and ambassadors across 1,600+ colleges. Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs for leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021, Adweek’s Performance Marketing Campaign of the Year for 2020, Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, and Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women among other accolades.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of cleanse, treat and moisturize. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or at www.cerave.com.