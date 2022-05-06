This Mother’s Day Weekend, Switch Your Family To T-Mobile And Get Up To $1,000

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Mother’s Day weekend, it pays to switch to the Un-carrier (literally). T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that starting Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8 new customers can get up to $1,000 back — that’s right, get a $200 virtual prepaid card per line for up to 5 lines — when switching the family to Magenta MAX at T-Mobile. So, make the switch to T-Mobile and get mom something she’ll love more than flowers or that coupon for free hugs. We all know she’s the real MVP!

And if you’re looking for other last-minute gifts, T-Mobile has epic deals on some of the most popular phones.

A FREE Samsung Galaxy S22 via 24 monthly bill credits with eligible trade-in when you have or switch to Magenta MAX.

Another top-tier device ON US via 24 monthly bill credits with eligible trade-in when you add a line on Magenta MAX.

A FREE Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a watch line.

And, get 50% off another popular smartwatch via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a watch line.

Magenta MAX is T-Mobile’s most popular plan and the first unlimited 5G smartphone plan that can’t slow you down based on how much data you use. It comes with benefits customers love, like streaming in up to 4K resolution, Netflix on Us, exclusive perks with T-Mobile Tuesdays, 40GB of high-speed hotspot data, Scam Shield Premium protection and so much more. Plus, starting May 10, customers can add T-Mobile 5G Home Internet just like they’d add another line to a Magenta MAX family plan, so the price is just $30 per month … and locked in at $30 per month with Price Lock. That can save a family with four lines on Magenta MAX up to a whopping $900 per year in broadband costs by switching to T-Mobile compared to the FCC broadband rate benchmark of $105 a month.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Magenta MAX customers can also get 50% off YouTube TV for a full year starting May 10, saving them nearly $400. And, they can get $50 off any streaming device with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and any voice plan … that means a free Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku or the lowest price around on other awesome streaming devices and eligible gaming consoles.

Only at T-Mobile can you get the most out of your 5G device and unlimited 5G Magenta MAX plan on America’s largest, fastest nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 315 million people – 95% of people in the U.S. And 225 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast 5G speeds to more people than any other provider.

To learn more about the latest deals at T-Mobile, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers.

