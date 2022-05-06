TD SYNNEX Secures Exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator Agreement With Broadcom in North America

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, TD SYNNEX announced a new agreement to be the exclusive cybersecurity aggregator partner in the United States for Broadcom Software’s cybersecurity portfolio.

Under this new agreement TD SYNNEX will provide a range of advantages to its channel partner community enabling them to create and be financially rewarded for delivering outstanding customer experiences, increased customer retention and providing opportunity for growth. Through the agreement, TD SYNNEX will help partners drive key customer initiatives for Symantec cybersecurity solutions while offering strong margins, partner support and upsell/cross-sell opportunities.

“This agreement marks an exciting new chapter for us and our partners that support or sell into the SMB space in North America,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, product management, advanced technology solutions- security, North America at TD SYNNEX. “We see the huge demand in the cybersecurity space, and the Symantec products are a leading solution for the SMB customer segment. With the help of Broadcom, we will equip our resellers to establish themselves as trusted advisors to deliver secure digital transformation initiatives.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of the SMB segment to the mutual success of Broadcom Software and TD SYNNEX,” said Cynthia Loyd, vice president of Global Enterprise, Partner and Commercial Sales for Broadcom Software. “Broadcom Software is committed to working with TD SYNNEX to provide channel partner programs, sales tools, value-based pricing options, incentives, and multiple ways to fuel growth in the SMB segment. Together we will work to deepen customer trust in the Symantec brand, ensuring it remains the go-to choice for cloud security solutions. If resellers are looking to power their cybersecurity businesses for tomorrow, I urge them to talk to TD SYNNEX today.”

