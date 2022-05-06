Modere Appears in Top Five on the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™ List for Third Consecutive Year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modere, a global, clean health & wellness brand of dietary supplements, household, and beauty & personal care products, today announced that it has been ranked #4 on the 50 Fastest Women-Owned/Led Companies™ list of 2022 by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and J.P. Morgan Chase. Modere debuted at #3 on the prestigious list in 2020 and topped the ranking at #1 in 2021. Modere CEO Asma Ishaq accepted the award yesterday at the WPO’s 25th annual conference in Montreal, Quebec.

“Since inception, Modere has been dedicated to providing exceptionally effective, clean lifestyle essentials that are safe for people and the planet,” said Ms. Ishaq. “We attribute our continued success to the holistic wellness philosophy that drives every aspect of our business, from our science-backed, clean-label ingredients to our superior customer experience offering and strong company culture. I would like to commend the WPO and JP Morgan Chase for their continued support of women in leadership and extend our gratitude for their recognition.”

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™. The celebrated list recognizes the advancement of women in business by honoring women-owned/led, privately-owned companies that have generated significant growth in the previous five years. Nominees are ranked according to a formula combining percentage and absolute growth for revenues for the five full years preceding the list’s publication. Modere earned the #4 spot on the 2022 list with over 1,500% growth since 2017.

“It is an honor to celebrate the incredible achievements of all 50 companies on this year’s list,” said Camille Burns, CEO of the WPO. “For Asma and her team to earn a top five ranking for the third consecutive year is a remarkable accomplishment that speaks to the talent, resilience and vitality of the company she has built.”

About Modere

Modere (www.modere.com) is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate, and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy.

Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG") (www.zcg.com), a leading private markets asset manager.