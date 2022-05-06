SECAF Names 14th Annual Government Contractor Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) announced the winners of the 14th Annual Government Contractor Awards at an awards gala attended by 500 members of the government contracting community. Winners were chosen from an elite field of over two dozen innovative and growing organizations and their leaders.

The Government Contractor of the Year awards recognize companies in four revenue categories that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in growth and financial performance. Winners are:

Government Contractor of the Year: Under $7.5 Million in Revenue

Amivero

Government Contractor of the Year: $7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue

BryceTech, LLC

Government Contractor of the Year: $15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue

cBEYONData

Government Contractor of the Year: $27.5 to $50 Million in Revenue

MetaPhase Consulting

The Award of Excellence highlights an organization that represents excellence within their community, the government contracting industry, and towards employees. Congratulations to:

Award of Excellence

Goldschmitt and Associates LLC

The Government Project of the Year is given to a company that has delivered a stellar program with significant value to the federal government. This year’s winner is:

Government Project of the Year

Kreative Technologies

The Mentor-Protégé Program of the Year honors companies that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence through its efforts as a prime contractor. Thank you and congratulations to:

Mentor-Protégé Program of the Year

PBG Consulting, LLC (with TCG, Inc.)

The Special Recognition Award is presented to a small business that – in the judges' view – exemplifies many of the core qualities of the other SECAF awards and has a strong focus on providing class-leading services and solutions.

Special Recognition Award

DroneShield

The Executive of the Year represents DC-based individual that has shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence to their company, within the community, the government contracting industry, and towards their employees.

Executive of the Year

Aaron Moak, PingWind, Inc.

The Government Advocate of the Year commends an organization or a person within the federal government who has provided leadership, commitment, and direction and had a profound and positive impact on the small and emerging contracting community.

Government Advocate of the Year

John Klein, U.S. Small Business Administration

The SECAF Advocate of the Year is bestowed upon a member who tirelessly championed the organization’s mission.

SECAF Advocate of the Year

Veronica Vannoy, CORDIA

A distinguished group of judges selected the winners including Cynthia Barreda (COO of Solerity), Shiv Krishnan (CEO, KOOLROX and Founder of INDUS Corp), Kevin Robbins (Co-Founder of Blue Delta Capital Partners and Co-Founder of Wolf Den Associates), and Peter Schulte (Principal, CM Equity). The Event Chairs were Scott Brezler (Managing Partner, Government Contracting Industry Group, DHG), Cameron Hamilton (Managing Director, FON Advisors), and Zachary Hauser (Commercial Relationship Manager III- Government Contracting Specialty Group, Atlantic Union Bank).

More information about the Gala, including past winners and opportunities to be involved in future award seasons, can be found on the SECAF Awards site.

