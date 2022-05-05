5G LLC to Deliver Valuable Connectivity Solutions for Leading Multi-family REIT AvalonBay

ROCKWALL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--5G LLC, the leading provider of connectivity technology solutions for the real estate industry, is now the exclusive solution provider of rooftop connectivity solutions for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AvalonBay is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring, and managing multifamily communities, including 297 apartment communities containing over 87,000 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Under this new agreement, 5G LLC will help bring to market and manage new financial and technology assets.

“5G LLC is excited to be working with AvalonBay to bring them into this new opportunity that will unlock their real estate rooftop potential, enable an entirely new lease revenue stream and help manage it through the life of the agreement as a long-term asset,” said Rick Varnell, Managing Director of 5G LLC. “AvalonBay is excited about the opportunity to generate additional lease revenue through the optimization of our rooftop space,” said Alaine Walsh, SVP, Operations and Investment Services. “5G LLC understands the multifamily space and is uniquely positioned to protect our investment and operational interests while helping us to grow rooftop revenue.”

5G LLC manages the convergence between real estate and connectivity technology by simplifying operational complexity for building owners at scale, and managing demand-side leasing needs with all major carriers in the United States. Real Estate owners run the risk of missing out on amenity benefits, significant revenue, or getting unfavorable terms if they aren’t partnered with the right leaders who have negotiated with wireless carriers and can navigate the process from beginning to end. Building owners can be sure of getting favorable terms with 5G LLC due to their unique experience and relationships with leaders in real estate portfolio management corporations and network operators.

Matt Davis, CEO of 5G LLC, says, “We are helping leading organizations like AvalonBay build a tech-rich rooftop environment that delivers significant new lease revenue and Net Operating Income, and manage that experience from beginning to end for the long-term. We are also looking ahead, excited about the opportunity to deliver new amenities that tenants demand and help accelerate network capacity for all.” 5G LLC is working with thousands of portfolio managers and all major network operators in the United States to accelerate the emergence of a new, valuable network.

For more information, please contact contact@5gllc.net.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC allows carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. 5G LLC allows building owners to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier’s national deployments. Building owners receive a long-term revenue stream from transforming their rooftops into a technology-rich environment, that directly impacts Net Operating Income, and provides the backbone for essential amenities and services.