Teledyne FLIR Awarded $500 Million U.S. Army Contract for Family of Weapons Sights-Individual Program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has won a five-year, firm-fixed-price, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth up to $500.2 million to provide advanced thermal imaging systems for the U.S. Army’s Family of Weapons Sights-Individual (FWS-I) program.

The Family of Weapon Sights-Individual system can be mounted on individual weapons and provides a soldier with infrared imagery in all-weather environments, under all lighting conditions, and through obscurants such as smoke or fog.

The FWS-I program falls under the auspices of the Army’s Program Executive Office Soldier. The award was made through U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

“We are very pleased to bring the Family of Weapon Sights-Individual’s next-generation imaging technology to our soldiers on the ground, on the frontlines, where it’s needed most,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne Technologies. “This substantial program award is a milestone achievement for Teledyne FLIR and a testament to their leadership in thermal imaging for more than 40 years. We look forward to working with the U.S. Army to deliver these important systems to soldiers in the coming years.”

FWS-I is a lightweight, battery-operated thermal imaging system for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition mounted on individual weapons. In addition, FWS-I wirelessly transmits the weapon sight crosshair and thermal imagery to soldiers’ Enhanced Night Vision Goggle (ENVG) III and ENVG-Binocular, providing a Rapid Target Acquisition (RTA) capability. RTA enables soldiers to detect, recognize and engage targets accurately from any carry position and with greatly reduced exposure to enemy fire.

Teledyne FLIR will produce the FWS-I at its facilities in Billerica, Massachusetts and Goleta, California. Maztech Industries, based in Irvine, California, will serve as subcontractor and system design lead.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.