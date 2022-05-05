Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Joins the United Nations Global Compact

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating and water quality products and solutions, announced today it joined the United Nations Global Compact Initiative (UNGC) – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

As a participant, Watts will leverage the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, as the company furthers its pledge to being an equitable and sustainable company.

“We are committed to making the UNGC and its principles part of the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our company, and to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, President & Chairperson of the Board. “For over 145 years, Watts has built a diverse portfolio of technologies and solutions that safeguard the flow of water, improve water conservation and drive energy efficiencies. Joining this initiative allows Watts to double down on our longtime efforts to enhance the comfort, safety and quality of life for people around the world.”

Participation in the UNGC is a critical aspect of the company’s overall Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, which was recently recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year by Newsweek magazine.

To learn more about Watts’ ESG efforts, read the company’s Sustainability Report or visit www.watts.com/our-story/sustainability.

