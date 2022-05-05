Western Dental to Acquire Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners, a Leading Dental Support Organization (DSO)

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Dental today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners (MADP). Western Dental, a dental support organization (DSO), is a national leader in high-quality, accessible and affordable multispecialty oral healthcare and orthodontics through its affiliated Western Dental, Brident and Vital Smiles brands.

Based in Plano, Texas, MADP is a leading DSO with 215 offices in 17 states operating under four regional brands: Dental One Partners, DentalWorks, Perfect Teeth and Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners. Together, with their complementary footprints, Western Dental and MADP will be a coast-to-coast, border-to-border DSO with 571 offices in attractive markets from California to Delaware and from Michigan to Texas.

“We warmly welcome the patients, doctors, hygienists and other team members of MADP,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “Our goal is for patients to continue receiving the same high-quality dentistry and great service from their favorite care teams at their neighborhood MADP offices. We look forward to supporting those offices and their patients with an expanding menu of treatment options – including our state-of-the-art soft tissue health program focused on wellness and prevention, high-quality dental implants and overdentures, traditional braces and clear aligner orthodontics, and convenient onsite or adjacent specialty care.”

Leigh Feenburg, CEO of MADP, said, “Western Dental is one of the most dynamic, innovative and robust DSOs in the country, and we are very pleased to be a part of it. This will be a great ‘dental home’ with focus on high-quality general dentistry, comprehensive treatment planning and convenient multi-specialty offerings for patients, excellent continuing education programs for doctors and hygienists, and exciting career ladders for team members throughout the organization.”

Mr. Crowley added: “Over the years, we have helped the practices that have joined Western Dental, and the doctors who lead them, grow and prosper on our platform, with a strong focus on wellness and prevention and a convenient, comprehensive approach to patient care. With us, doctors and hygienists are supported by robust continuing education, digital technology and all the services needed to sustain a thriving practice.”

As part of the transaction, terms of which were not disclosed, the MADP ownership group will receive a combination of cash and stock in the Western Dental parent company. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental, through its affiliates, including Western Dental, Brident and Vital Smiles, is one of the nation’s largest dental support organizations and a leader in accessible, affordable high-quality oral healthcare, supporting care for approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 356 affiliated offices in California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental practices offer pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics and endodontics, creating a convenient full-service “Dental Home.” Western Dental is also the family home of ClearArc Orthodontic Aligners, the GUMX Defender Plus+ perio treatment system, LooksBrite Eye Centers, EyeMax Vision Plan, and MIB Benefit Plans. For more information, please visit www.westerndental.com.