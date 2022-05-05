BBX Capital, Inc. to Issue Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 on May 10, 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--()--BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“the Company”) announced today that the Company plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 in a press release to be issued after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (formerly a subsidiary of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

Contacts

BBX Capital, Inc. Contact Info:
Investor Relations:
Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer
954-940-5300, Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

