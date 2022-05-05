Home Swapping Platform Love Home Swap Grants American Members the Royal Treatment in Honor of the Platinum Jubilee

In honor of the Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne, award-winning home exchange platform Love Home Swap is treating the first 20 US-based members who arrange a home swap in London (within specified dates) to a day of professional butler service during their travels to London this summer, with its “Live Like a Royal” promotion. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of the Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne, award-winning home exchange platform Love Home Swap is treating the first 20 US-based members who arrange a home swap in London (within specified dates) to a day of professional butler service during their travels to London this summer, with its “Live Like a Royal” promotion*.

Available for booking between May 5, 2022 through June 5, 2022, with a travel by period of May 5, 2022 through August 5, 2022, the “Live Like a Royal” promotion is open to the first 20 US-based members who agree to an exchange and stay at a London home on the Love Home Swap platform. Members who meet the criteria are eligible for five complimentary hours of professional butler service for one day during their stay – this date will be agreed directly between the member and the organization providing the butlers. Recognized as quintessentially British, butlers are available to assist eligible members with anything from unpacking and ironing clothing, to serving welcome drinks and appetizers, to providing evening turndown service.

The first five eligible US-based members who arrange a swap during this promotion will also receive a complimentary afternoon tea service for two, complete with scones, clotted cream and finger sandwiches, provided by their butler. Afternoon tea service can also be purchased as an add-on starting at £15 per person.

“We’re thrilled to roll out the red carpet and welcome Americans back to London this summer with the full royal treatment,” said Célia Pronto, Managing Director of Love Home Swap. “Whether you’re interested in a Victorian family home, an architect-designed space, or a cozy, light-filled apartment, you’ll experience London in a way you can’t get from a hotel or vacation rental. And with Love Home Swap members save an average of $2,500 on their travel accommodations for a one-week trip, home swapping is an affordable and convenient solution to the high demand and rising costs we’re seeing globally.”

For over a decade, Love Home Swap has been helping travelers enjoy better vacations through the power of member-to-member home swapping, providing a hassle-free holiday without a hefty accommodation bill. With unprecedented access to thousands of great quality properties around the world, Love Home Swap's network offers something to suit every taste and style.

With memberships starting at $11 per month (billed annually), Love Home Swap allows members to enjoy an unlimited number of swaps per year with more than 10,000 unique homes across the globe. Non-members can explore Love Home Swap’s global community by signing up for a free two-week trial at www.lovehomeswap.com.

To learn more about the “Live Like a Royal” butler promotion and review London homes for swapping, please click here or visit www.lovehomeswap.com/livelikearoyal.

*OFFER DETAILS: Eligible for booking beginning on May 5, 2022. Book by June 5, 2022. Travel by August 5, 2022. Complimentary five-hour butler service offer is open to the first 20 Love Home Swap members that resident in the United States of America who agree to a Classic or a Points Swap with a home in London, England. Of those, the first 5 Love Home Swap members that resident in the United States of America will also receive complimentary afternoon tea service provided by their butler. Valid for new reservations only and subject to availability. Offer does not include butler gratuity or fees for additional add-on services. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Void where prohibited by law. Butler service provided by a third-party. Love Home Swap shall not be liable or responsible for any failure to perform or delay in performance. Terms and conditions apply and can be found here.

About Love Home Swap

Love Home Swap, one of the world's largest home exchange programs, is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella. The unique network has been helping travelers enjoy better vacations through the power of sharing for ten years through one simple idea. You choose where you want to go and a property you want to stay in, make the swap, and then sit back and enjoy a hassle-free holiday without a hefty accommodation bill. With unprecedented access to thousands of great quality properties around the world, Love Home Swap's network offers something to suit every taste and style. For additional information, visit LoveHomeSwap.com. Love Home Swap can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.