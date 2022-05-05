InterGen Data Announces New Client: TruVise.ai

RICHARDSON, Texas & BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterGen Data, Inc., a leading provider of predictive Life Event Data and analysis, has signed TruVise.ai “TruVise” as a new client. TruVise will utilize InterGen Data’s predictive Life Event data to analyze and identify when their prospects are likely to have a Life Events occur, what that event might be, and how much they are projected to cost. TruVise will further use InterGen’s data to help them automate the timing of their marketing as well as which products are relevant to each individual or their families.

“We're thrilled to partner with InterGen. Predictive analytics are a core value proposition that TruVise.ai provides for clients,” said TruVise.ai CEO Adam Claypool. “InterGen’s capabilities help us deliver conversion rates and revenue for our insurance and financial institution clients,” Claypool further explained.

According to Willis Tower Watson, the third-largest insurance broker in the world, 60% of insurers that utilize predictive analytics report an increase on sales and profitability.

“The data-driven insights from our predictive analytics enables TruVise to better understand where their customers are in their financial journey. From there, we can help them uncover new opportunities for growth and profitability through stronger engagement models, that are contextually relevant to their clients.” stated Robert Kirk, CEO InterGen Data, Inc. “By using our Artificial Intelligence driven solution, we empower a more accurate segmentation of their customers into groups that share similar life stages, interests, needs, and expectations. Then by using our proprietary Life Event algorithms, we can enable a quicker and more precise approach to targeting the right product to the right client at the right time,” Kirk further stated.

About InterGen Data, Inc.

InterGen Data, Inc. (InterGen Data) was founded by the financial services industry veteran Robert J. Kirk in December 2017. InterGen Data is an award-winning Life Event Data provider that uses the latest in predictive modeling techniques and patent pending proprietary algorithms that identify when someone is likely to have an important life event occur, what that event could be, and how much of an economic impact that it would have on their financial journey. They supply this data to banks, financial services, and insurance companies.

More information can be found at https://www.intergendata.com/.

About TruVise.ai

Truvise.ai was founded by former Insurance agent turned M&A, software venture capitalist​, Adam Claypool in (January of 2021). Using one centralized platform, TruVise provides end-to-end functionality encompassing marketing automation, analytics, and hybrid fulfillment. Using their proprietary algorithms, TruVise delivers curated, individualized insurance product recommendations on their client’s behalf to their existing customers via automated marketing campaigns, digital customer journeys and a connection with their trusted advisor. TruVise is reinventing the trusted relationship customers have with their advisors and making it possible for banks, insurers, insurance distributions, and affinity groups to unlock the trapped value in their books of business by creating new revenue opportunities using current customer data.

