Association of Independent Mortgage Experts Expands 2022 Sponsorships

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) announced an update to its 2022 sponsors, including JMAC Lending, PowerTPO, and The Loan Store, totaling 26 wholesale industry partners committed to growing the broker channel.

In an effort to continuously provide optionality to wholesale mortgage professionals, AIME has solidified these partnerships to better serve the needs of its members nationwide. These lending partners join the ranks of other prestigious wholesale partners that have been thoroughly vetted by the association and meet the standards of preserving the broker/borrower relationship, which is central to the client-for-life philosophy the association believes in upholding.

The increase in sponsors will aid in the association’s mission to provide critical programs and support to the nationwide network of brokers that are in need of legislative representation, networking events, and business development programs throughout the year. This continued growth enables the association to offer more loan resources to brokers with the goal of increasing homeownership in communities across the country.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our new partners into the AIME community,” states Katie Sweeney, Chief Executive Office of AIME. “They join the rest of our annual sponsors, who are distinguished leaders in the wholesale channel and together, their partnership will help our organization expand our lender product offerings and loan specialties, which our members require to successfully serve the borrowers in their communities.”

JMAC Lending is a rapidly growing lender with over 25 years in the business, specializing in offering innovative loan products, operations, and technology. They offer industry-leading Jumbo and Non-QM products, in addition to a full line of Conforming and Government, providing a full range of lending options for any originator to leverage. JMAC, a majority women- and minority-owned company, supports brokers with lending options that help brokers grow their businesses.

Backed by one of Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022, PowerTPO offers an array of agency products mixed with top-of-the-line technology to give brokers a first-rate experience. As an innovative TPO Lender, they are partnering with AIME to support mortgage brokers and assist in growing their business, while expanding the TPO marketplace by offering multiple unique solutions. As a multi-channel fintech leader, they offer Conforming and Government products along with fulfillment services from Processing, Underwriting, Closing and Funding. With over 150 years of combined TPO experience, PowerTPO understands the value of a true partnership, focusing on relationships to provide the best experience possible.

The Loan Store is a relationship-oriented lender that aligns perfectly with the value-added services of AIME. They offer Conventional and Jumbo products and have created an end-to-end broker portal that leverages technology automation to minimize delays, averaging 24-hour turn times, to give brokers an edge. The Loan Store not only offers a wide variety of conforming, high-balance, and jumbo programs (all accessible through the ARIVE platform), but they also allow direct access to underwriters for streamlined communication.

“In an increasingly competitive rate environment, originators need access to every tool possible in their arsenal to compete against big retail banks,” says Marc Summers, President of Membership at AIME. “Each new partner meets a specific need from our community and the local communities our members represent across the country.”

These new lender sponsors join AIME’s roster of premier wholesale partners, including United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), Homepoint, REMN Wholesale, AFR Wholesale, AmeriSave Wholesale, CF Wholesale, EPM, PRMG, Silk Title, ACC Mortgage, Change Wholesale, Citizens, Finance of America, Flagstar Bank, FundLoans, Guaranty Home Mortgage Corporation, NextUs Lending, Plaza Home Mortgage, RCN Capital, Windsor, Advantage Credit, First Look Appraisals, and Premium Credit Bureau (PCB).

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME has a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2022.

For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership, as well as wholesale-focused lenders and vendors interested in sponsoring AIME, visit www.AIMEGroup.com.