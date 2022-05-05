DISYS is awarded Deliverables-Based Information Technology Contract (DBITS: DIR-CPO-5009) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services and staffing firm, announced the award of a Deliverables-Based Information Technology Contract (DBITS: DIR-CPO-5009) by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).

The two-year contract commenced February 22, 2022, and includes two optional one-year renewals.

The DBITS award will be directly managed by DISYS’ D2M offices in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Houston, Texas and supported by DISYS’ 45 offices across the U.S. DISYS’ services under the terms of this contract include deliverables-based IT services specific to application development, enterprise resource planning (ERP), maintenance support, and technology migrations, upgrades and transformation for DIR customers. Eligible customers include:

All Texas state agencies;

Units of local government, including cities, municipalities, and public school districts;

Special purpose districts;

Institutions of higher education, including public and private organizations;

Assistance organizations;

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT);

Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA);

Private schools;

Volunteer Fire Departments;

Hospitals and First Responder groups; and

Public entities outside Texas.

This is DISYS’ second contract with DIR. In December 2020, DISYS entered into an Information Technology Staff Augmentation Contract (ITSAC) with the agency.

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with DIR. This second award is a fantastic byproduct of the winning collaboration and the best-in-class solutions we are able to deliver. We’re looking forward to continuing to build on this momentum and expand DISYS solutions for State, Local and Education organizations in the State of Texas even further,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, DISYS’ CEO.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 57 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About D2M

For more than 25 years, D2M, as part of DISYS, has delivered measurable results for its enterprise and quasi-government clients by building custom implementations to meet clients’ individual IT needs. In conjunction with product innovators and thought leaders, D2M continues to surpass the boundaries of technology and objective-based innovation. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com.

About Department of Information Resources (DIR)

Through its Cooperative Contracts Program, DIR assists state agencies and local governments (Customers) with cost-effective acquisition of their information resources by negotiating, managing, and administering contracts with information technology providers. For more information regarding the Cooperative Contracts Program, please visit the DIR website at https://dir.texas.gov/cooperative-contracts.