Soliant Celebrates 30 Years of Providing Education and Healthcare Professionals With Unmatched Career Opportunities

Leaders and employees at Soliant, a leading provider of specialized healthcare and education staffing services, reflect on 30 years of helping health systems and schools better meet the needs of patients and students.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soliant, a leading provider of specialized healthcare and education staffing services, marks its 30th anniversary by expanding its footprint and workforce. Since its founding in 1992, Soliant has grown to be one of the country's largest health care and education staffing firms, helping health systems and schools nationwide better meet the needs of their growing number of patients and students.

Over the next year, Soliant will add more than 400 employees to its workforce and more space to its recently expanded footprint in Greater Atlanta. Future employees will join a dedicated team with diverse backgrounds and skill sets that collectively share a vision for making a positive impact in U.S. health care and education.

“At Soliant, we are dedicated to our mission of ‘making life better for those who make lives better.’ We have more than 10,000 providers making lives better in schools, hospitals and other healthcare settings,” said David Alexander, founder and CEO of Soliant. “30 years ago, our beginnings were humble, but the impact of our mission has always been great.”

Soliant’s healthcare professionals serve countless communities in 48 states by providing nursing, allied health and therapy services. In schools across the country, Soliant’s education professionals provide occupational therapy, special education, speech-language pathology, sign language, nursing and more. These professionals are supported by a 1,000+ team, 90% of whom are colleague-referred employees.

“At Soliant, we have fostered an entrepreneurial, rewarding and dynamic work environment that is not only fun but truly inspiring,” said Ron Washburn, executive vice president of Soliant. “We have talented individuals who see the vision and joined the movement to make lives better. Building on this foundation, we will continue growing our team with individuals who share our vision and realization that people are at the center of everything we do.”

About Soliant

Soliant is a leader in health care and education staffing with offices in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Texas. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled health care professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with health care providers in the education, nursing, pharmacy, and life sciences segments, primarily on a temporary basis. For more information, visit soliant.com.