Blueair Partners with Allergy & Asthma Network to Increase Access to Clean Air

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueair, a world-leader in air purification for home and professional use, and the Allergy & Asthma Network, a nonprofit organization advocating on behalf of the 60 million Americans with allergies, asthma and related conditions, announced today a long-term partnership stemming from the organizations’ shared purpose to support the health and well-being of those patients and communities most in need, specifically patients impacted by poor air quality.

“Blueair was founded on the belief that the freedom to breathe is a basic right. Our mission has always been to provide clean air, with the health of generations to come top of mind,” said Andy Lu, General Manager, North America and Head of Global eCommerce for Blueair. “We are thrilled to partner with the Allergy & Asthma Network. Together there is so much we can accomplish, from advocating for air quality policies and standards to providing greater clean air access to patients dealing with severe asthma and allergies.”

Blueair kicked off the partnership through a sponsorship of the Allergy & Asthma Network’s Allergy & Asthma Day Capitol Hill (AADCH) on May 3-4, 2022. At AADCH, both organizations advocated for legislation addressing the needs of people with asthma, allergies and related conditions, particularly as it pertains to combatting poor air quality. At the event, Andy Lu presented to the delegation and meeting with Members of Congress to the air quality standards needed to better protect children in schools across the country as well as those people living in areas that are disproportionately impacted by air quality issues. On the heels of the recent announcement of the Biden-Harris Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure, Blueair specifically advocates for legislation that would ensure public schools have access to resources needed to meet specific air quality standards.

In addition, as part of the partnership, throughout 2022, Blueair will be supporting the Allergy & Asthma Network via its Not One More Life Trusted Messengers Program, which sends doctors, nurses, asthma educators and respiratory therapists to underserved communities to provide people the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their health. Blueair will participate in the program by providing nearly 300 patients who suffer from asthma with access to air purification products.

“Blueair is an important voice in support of Allergy & Asthma Network’s mission, and we’re grateful to have them on board,” said Tonya Winders, Chief Executive Officer and President, Allergy & Asthma Network. “Clean air is major part of the equation for people suffering with allergies, asthma and other related conditions, and we are thrilled that this partnership connects Blueair with our network of physicians, providing many of our patients in underserved communities the access they desperately need to clean air.”

This partnership is a natural next step for Blueair in its long-term commitment to provide clean air for the next generation. As a purpose-driven company, one of Blueair’s focuses is on clean air for children and communities who are most affected by air pollution. In partnership with Global Action Plan, the Coalition for Clean Air, Centre for Environment Education and Safekids Worldwide, Blueair is a driver of the Freedom to Breathe campaign, empowering young change-makers to call on the United Nations to acknowledge their fundamental right to clean air. Over the past year, the campaign collected 29,674 calls from children across the globe, resulting in the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child’s (UNCRC) decision to elevate clean air through the forthcoming General Comment No. 26 making it a fundamental right for children. In addition to advocacy work, in 2021 Blueair had the privilege of donating nearly 4,000 air purifiers and replacement filters to a variety of low-income schools and nonprofit organizations across the U.S. – providing clean air at a time when it's particularly critical.

About Blueair

Blueair is a world-leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy-efficient products and services sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands. For more information visit www.blueair.com.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit patient outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our patient-centered network unites individuals, families, caregivers, health professionals, industry partners and government decision makers to improve health and quality of life for people with asthma and allergies. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all while promoting evidence-based standards of care. For more information visit www.allergyasthmanetwork.org.