Luminar Provides Business Update and Q1 2022 Financials

Accelerating Business Growth and On-Track for All Four Key 2022 Milestones and Financial Guidance

From Colorado, Boston, Santa Barbara and finally, Thailand, see how Luminar drives component-level innovation and integration. The core engine in Luminar’s Iris sensor is now ramping at Fabrinet on the path to series production.

ORLANDO, Fla.--()--Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced its quarterly business update and financial results for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 31, 2022. The company delivered $6.9 million in first-quarter revenue, up 29% year-over-year (YoY) and ahead of internal expectations. Luminar remains on-track to meet or beat its prior $40 million full-year 2022 revenue guidance. Today, Luminar also released its quarterly Path to Series Production video, which can be viewed at: www.luminartech.com/path.

Automakers are aligning with our vision that next-level safety should come standard with all vehicles, not just available to a select few, and our new partner Nissan is helping lead the pack to mainstream adoption,” said Austin Russell, Luminar Founder and CEO. “We remain heads-down, relentlessly focused on execution as we work to accelerate our roadmap, from a new planned volume capacity expansion for Iris to advancing our foundational chip-level tech capabilities with the Freedom Photonics acquisition.”

New Business Update Highlights:

  1. On Track to All Four Key 2022 Business Milestones and Financial Guidance (see major 2022 milestone updates in the section below).
  2. Established Nissan Partnership for their next-generation ADAS and safety system. Nissan aims to complete development by mid-2020’s, and equip virtually every new model by fiscal year 2030. Separately, Luminar won a landmark series production deal with Mercedes-Benz, announced in January.
  3. Increasing Series Production Capacity in light of increased volume indications from existing wins and additional major commercial wins. Additionally, Luminar’s optical manufacturing partner for series production, Fabrinet is live and ramping.
  4. Acquired Freedom Photonics to advance chip-level technology roadmap and lower costs with proprietary high-performance laser diode tech. The acquisition further enables Luminar’s ability to achieve its long-term $100 bill of materials target, and the company is now vertically integrated across all core lidar hardware components.

Major Full-Year 2022 Milestone Status:

  1. Iris Industrialization for Series Production: Luminar remains on track to its goal of achieving series production readiness for Iris lidar and core software in 2022, and is currently focused on continuous process improvements in partnership with Fabrinet and Celestica in preparation for series production.
  2. Software: Luminar is on track to release the beta version of Sentinel before the end of 2022. In Q1, the company delivered software to an independent third party testing company for further validation of its Proactive Safety™ capability, and expects to report the positive results of this independent study this year.
  3. Commercial Programs: Luminar has achieved two additional major commercial wins year-to-date (Mercedes and Nissan), about halfway to the 40% growth target for the full-year. The company expects to meet or beat this target.
  4. Forward-Looking Order Book: Following continued major commercial successes, the company expects to achieve its forward-looking order book growth target of at least 40% YoY in 2022. The company reports its forward-looking order book on an annual basis.

Key Q1 2022 Financials:

  • Revenue: Q1 revenue of $6.9 million, ahead of company expectations and up 29% YoY
  • GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss: Q1 GAAP net loss was $88.3 million, or $(0.25) per share; Q1 Non-GAAP net loss was $56.0 million, or $(0.16) per share.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities were $706.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $792.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Q1 cash spend (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was $37.8 million, down sequentially and consistent with full-year guidance. During the quarter, the company used $43.9 million in cash for share repurchases.
  • Maintaining full-year 2022 revenue and cash spend guidance

Webcast Details

Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast, featuring a business update followed by a live Q&A session.

What: video webcast featuring quarterly business and financial update and live Q&A
Date: today, May 5, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Luminar’s investor site at https://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Luminar considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net loss (see below for a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss), cash spend and Order Book. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus transaction costs relating to acquisition activities, plus expenses related to registration statement on Form S-1 on behalf of selling stockholders, plus change in fair value of warrant liabilities, plus benefit from income taxes. Cash spend is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

This release includes forward-looking estimates of Order Book and cash spend as part of our financial guidance. We do not reconcile these non-GAAP measures for future periods to their most comparable GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.

Order Book is defined as the forward-looking cumulative sales estimates of Luminar’s hardware and software products over the lifetime of given programs which Luminar’s technology is integrated into or provided for, based primarily on projected/actual contractual pricing terms and good faith estimates of “take rates” of Luminar’s technology on vehicles. Such anticipated programs and volumes/take rates are based on commitments by our partners that are dependent on successful performance through development and validation and entering definitive purchase orders for series production, which may change for a variety of reasons as disclosed herein and other SEC filings, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below. Customer production vehicle volume estimates (and take rates when applicable) are largely sourced from (i) the OEM/customer, (ii) IHS Markit or other third party estimates, and/or (iii) Luminar’s management good faith estimates.

Luminar defines a “major win” as a written agreement with a major industry player, including based on their past experience in high volume production, leadership in autonomy, or market leadership, that selects our technology for what is expected to be a significant commercial program, including OEM series production programs. We only include major commercial wins, disclosed or undisclosed, in our forward-looking order book calculation, which are subject to the risks set forth in the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “aims,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “set,” “continue,” “towards,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “forward,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected achievement and timing of series production readiness for Iris lidar and core software, the expected timing of the beta release of Sentinel, the expected growth in 2022 of Luminar’s forward-looking order book and major commercial wins, and expectations for 2022 revenue growth and cash expenditure. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Luminar's management and are not guarantees of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Luminar’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and other documents Luminar files with the SEC in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Luminar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

159,416

 

 

$

329,977

 

Restricted cash

 

710

 

 

 

725

 

Marketable securities

 

547,440

 

 

 

462,141

 

Accounts receivable

 

3,256

 

 

 

13,013

 

Inventory

 

10,012

 

 

 

10,342

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

37,545

 

 

 

29,195

 

Total current assets

 

758,379

 

 

 

845,393

 

Property and equipment, net

 

16,437

 

 

 

11,009

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

14,005

 

 

 

9,145

 

Intangible assets, net

 

2,361

 

 

 

2,424

 

Goodwill

 

2,945

 

 

 

3,110

 

Other non-current assets

 

13,673

 

 

 

12,455

 

Total assets

$

807,800

 

 

$

883,536

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

17,293

 

 

$

14,419

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

24,848

 

 

 

19,844

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

5,079

 

 

 

4,735

 

Total current liabilities

 

47,220

 

 

 

38,998

 

Warrant liabilities

 

16,399

 

 

 

31,230

 

Convertible senior notes

 

609,766

 

 

 

608,957

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

10,102

 

 

 

5,768

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

429

 

 

 

598

 

Total liabilities

 

683,916

 

 

 

685,551

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

27

 

 

 

27

 

Class B common stock

 

10

 

 

 

10

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,314,742

 

 

 

1,257,214

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,556

)

 

 

(908

)

Treasury stock

 

(275,519

)

 

 

(235,871

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(910,820

)

 

 

(822,487

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

123,884

 

 

 

197,985

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

807,800

 

 

$

883,536

 

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

Products

$

1,541

 

 

$

2,933

 

Services

 

5,314

 

 

 

2,380

 

Total revenue

 

6,855

 

 

 

5,313

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

Products

 

11,818

 

 

 

5,309

 

Services

 

4,836

 

 

 

2,330

 

Total cost of sales

 

16,654

 

 

 

7,639

 

Gross loss

 

(9,799

)

 

 

(2,326

)

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

 

33,109

 

 

 

14,010

 

Sales and marketing

 

9,398

 

 

 

2,635

 

General and administrative

 

30,025

 

 

 

10,273

 

Total operating expenses

 

72,532

 

 

 

26,918

 

Loss from operations

 

(82,331

)

 

 

(29,244

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

(3,857

)

 

 

(46,649

)

Interest expense and other

 

(3,280

)

 

 

(200

)

Interest income and other

 

1,539

 

 

 

170

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

(5,598

)

 

 

(46,679

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(87,929

)

 

 

(75,923

)

Provision for income taxes

 

404

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(88,333

)

 

$

(75,923

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.23

)

Shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

348,683,836

 

 

 

332,987,523

 

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 
 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(88,333

)

 

$

(75,923

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

805

 

 

 

657

 

Noncash lease expense related to operating lease right-of-use assets

 

885

 

 

 

890

 

Amortization of premium on marketable securities

 

444

 

 

 

262

 

Change in fair value of warrants

 

3,857

 

 

 

46,649

 

Vendor stock-in lieu of cash program

 

7,848

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

809

 

 

 

 

Impairment of inventories

 

1,356

 

 

 

257

 

Share-based compensation

 

26,698

 

 

 

1,837

 

Product warranty and other

 

107

 

 

 

853

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

9,757

 

 

 

3,828

 

Inventories

 

(768

)

 

 

(442

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(3,300

)

 

 

(5,797

)

Other non-current assets

 

158

 

 

 

(1,318

)

Accounts payable

 

5,983

 

 

 

1,766

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

1,200

 

 

 

(813

)

Other non-current liabilities

 

(343

)

 

 

(720

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(32,837

)

 

 

(28,014

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(193,687

)

 

 

(226,245

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

91,454

 

 

 

69,275

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

12,842

 

 

 

29,505

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,004

)

 

 

(889

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(94,395

)

 

 

(128,354

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

 

 

 

153,927

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

1,092

 

 

 

321

 

Payments of employee taxes related to vested restricted stock units

 

(516

)

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock and redemption of warrants

 

(43,920

)

 

 

(2

)

Other financing activities

 

 

 

 

(142

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(43,344

)

 

 

154,104

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(170,576

)

 

 

(2,264

)

Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

330,702

 

 

 

209,719

 

Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

160,126

 

 

$

207,455

 

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Cost of Sales
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP cost of sales

$

16,654

 

 

$

7,639

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(1,786

)

 

 

(83

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(44

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of sales

$

14,824

 

 

$

7,556

 

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Loss to Non-GAAP Gross Loss
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP gross loss

$

(9,799

)

 

$

(2,326

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,786

 

 

 

83

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

44

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross loss

$

(7,969

)

 

$

(2,243

)

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

72,532

 

 

$

26,918

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(24,912

)

 

 

(1,754

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(19

)

 

 

 

Transaction costs relating to acquisition activities

 

(1,513

)

 

 

 

Expenses related to registration statement on Form S-1 on behalf of selling stockholders

 

 

 

 

(461

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

46,088

 

 

$

24,703

 

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP net loss

$

(88,333

)

 

$

(75,923

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

26,698

 

 

 

1,837

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

63

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs relating to acquisition activities

 

1,513

 

 

 

 

Expenses related to registration statement on Form S-1 on behalf of selling stockholders

 

 

 

 

461

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

3,857

 

 

 

46,649

 

Provision for income taxes

 

165

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(56,037

)

 

$

(26,976

)

GAAP net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.23

)

Non-GAAP net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.08

)

Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

348,683,836

 

 

 

332,987,523

 

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

348,683,836

 

 

 

332,987,523

 

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP operating cash flow

$

(32,837

)

 

$

(28,014

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Capital expenditure

 

(5,004

)

 

 

(889

)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

(37,841

)

 

$

(28,903

)

 

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Summary of Stock-Based Compensation and Intangibles Amortization
(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

Stock-Based
Compensation

 

Intangibles
Amortization

 

Stock-Based
Compensation

 

Intangibles
Amortization

Cost of Sales

$

1,786

 

$

44

 

$

83

 

$

Research and development

 

7,102

 

 

 

 

762

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

2,868

 

 

19

 

 

186

 

 

General and administrative

 

14,942

 

 

 

 

806

 

 

Non-GAAP gross loss

$

26,698

 

$

63

 

$

1,837

 

$

 

Contacts

Media Relations:
Press@luminartech.com

Investor Relations:
Trey Campbell
trey.campbell@luminartech.com

