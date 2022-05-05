Luminar Provides Business Update and Q1 2022 Financials

From Colorado, Boston, Santa Barbara and finally, Thailand, see how Luminar drives component-level innovation and integration. The core engine in Luminar’s Iris sensor is now ramping at Fabrinet on the path to series production.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced its quarterly business update and financial results for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 31, 2022. The company delivered $6.9 million in first-quarter revenue, up 29% year-over-year (YoY) and ahead of internal expectations. Luminar remains on-track to meet or beat its prior $40 million full-year 2022 revenue guidance. Today, Luminar also released its quarterly Path to Series Production video, which can be viewed at: www.luminartech.com/path.

“ Automakers are aligning with our vision that next-level safety should come standard with all vehicles, not just available to a select few, and our new partner Nissan is helping lead the pack to mainstream adoption,” said Austin Russell, Luminar Founder and CEO. “ We remain heads-down, relentlessly focused on execution as we work to accelerate our roadmap, from a new planned volume capacity expansion for Iris to advancing our foundational chip-level tech capabilities with the Freedom Photonics acquisition.”

New Business Update Highlights:

On Track to All Four Key 2022 Business Milestones and Financial Guidance (see major 2022 milestone updates in the section below). Established Nissan Partnership for their next-generation ADAS and safety system. Nissan aims to complete development by mid-2020’s, and equip virtually every new model by fiscal year 2030. Separately, Luminar won a landmark series production deal with Mercedes-Benz, announced in January. Increasing Series Production Capacity in light of increased volume indications from existing wins and additional major commercial wins. Additionally, Luminar’s optical manufacturing partner for series production, Fabrinet is live and ramping. Acquired Freedom Photonics to advance chip-level technology roadmap and lower costs with proprietary high-performance laser diode tech. The acquisition further enables Luminar’s ability to achieve its long-term $100 bill of materials target, and the company is now vertically integrated across all core lidar hardware components.

Major Full-Year 2022 Milestone Status:

Iris Industrialization for Series Production: Luminar remains on track to its goal of achieving series production readiness for Iris lidar and core software in 2022, and is currently focused on continuous process improvements in partnership with Fabrinet and Celestica in preparation for series production. Software: Luminar is on track to release the beta version of Sentinel before the end of 2022. In Q1, the company delivered software to an independent third party testing company for further validation of its Proactive Safety™ capability, and expects to report the positive results of this independent study this year. Commercial Programs: Luminar has achieved two additional major commercial wins year-to-date (Mercedes and Nissan), about halfway to the 40% growth target for the full-year. The company expects to meet or beat this target. Forward-Looking Order Book: Following continued major commercial successes, the company expects to achieve its forward-looking order book growth target of at least 40% YoY in 2022. The company reports its forward-looking order book on an annual basis.

Key Q1 2022 Financials:

Revenue: Q1 revenue of $6.9 million, ahead of company expectations and up 29% YoY

Q1 revenue of $6.9 million, ahead of company expectations and up 29% YoY GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss: Q1 GAAP net loss was $88.3 million, or $(0.25) per share; Q1 Non-GAAP net loss was $56.0 million, or $(0.16) per share.

Q1 GAAP net loss was $88.3 million, or $(0.25) per share; Q1 Non-GAAP net loss was $56.0 million, or $(0.16) per share. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities were $706.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $792.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Q1 cash spend (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was $37.8 million, down sequentially and consistent with full-year guidance. During the quarter, the company used $43.9 million in cash for share repurchases.

were $706.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $792.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Q1 cash spend (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) was $37.8 million, down sequentially and consistent with full-year guidance. During the quarter, the company used $43.9 million in cash for share repurchases. Maintaining full-year 2022 revenue and cash spend guidance

Webcast Details

Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast, featuring a business update followed by a live Q&A session.

What: video webcast featuring quarterly business and financial update and live Q&A

Date: today, May 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Luminar’s investor site at https://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Luminar considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net loss (see below for a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss), cash spend and Order Book. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus transaction costs relating to acquisition activities, plus expenses related to registration statement on Form S-1 on behalf of selling stockholders, plus change in fair value of warrant liabilities, plus benefit from income taxes. Cash spend is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

This release includes forward-looking estimates of Order Book and cash spend as part of our financial guidance. We do not reconcile these non-GAAP measures for future periods to their most comparable GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.

Order Book is defined as the forward-looking cumulative sales estimates of Luminar’s hardware and software products over the lifetime of given programs which Luminar’s technology is integrated into or provided for, based primarily on projected/actual contractual pricing terms and good faith estimates of “take rates” of Luminar’s technology on vehicles. Such anticipated programs and volumes/take rates are based on commitments by our partners that are dependent on successful performance through development and validation and entering definitive purchase orders for series production, which may change for a variety of reasons as disclosed herein and other SEC filings, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below. Customer production vehicle volume estimates (and take rates when applicable) are largely sourced from (i) the OEM/customer, (ii) IHS Markit or other third party estimates, and/or (iii) Luminar’s management good faith estimates.

Luminar defines a “major win” as a written agreement with a major industry player, including based on their past experience in high volume production, leadership in autonomy, or market leadership, that selects our technology for what is expected to be a significant commercial program, including OEM series production programs. We only include major commercial wins, disclosed or undisclosed, in our forward-looking order book calculation, which are subject to the risks set forth in the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “aims,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “set,” “continue,” “towards,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “forward,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected achievement and timing of series production readiness for Iris lidar and core software, the expected timing of the beta release of Sentinel, the expected growth in 2022 of Luminar’s forward-looking order book and major commercial wins, and expectations for 2022 revenue growth and cash expenditure. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Luminar's management and are not guarantees of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Luminar’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and other documents Luminar files with the SEC in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Luminar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,416 $ 329,977 Restricted cash 710 725 Marketable securities 547,440 462,141 Accounts receivable 3,256 13,013 Inventory 10,012 10,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,545 29,195 Total current assets 758,379 845,393 Property and equipment, net 16,437 11,009 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,005 9,145 Intangible assets, net 2,361 2,424 Goodwill 2,945 3,110 Other non-current assets 13,673 12,455 Total assets $ 807,800 $ 883,536 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,293 $ 14,419 Accrued and other current liabilities 24,848 19,844 Operating lease liabilities 5,079 4,735 Total current liabilities 47,220 38,998 Warrant liabilities 16,399 31,230 Convertible senior notes 609,766 608,957 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,102 5,768 Other non-current liabilities 429 598 Total liabilities 683,916 685,551 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 27 27 Class B common stock 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 1,314,742 1,257,214 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,556 ) (908 ) Treasury stock (275,519 ) (235,871 ) Accumulated deficit (910,820 ) (822,487 ) Total stockholders’ equity 123,884 197,985 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 807,800 $ 883,536

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Products $ 1,541 $ 2,933 Services 5,314 2,380 Total revenue 6,855 5,313 Cost of sales: Products 11,818 5,309 Services 4,836 2,330 Total cost of sales 16,654 7,639 Gross loss (9,799 ) (2,326 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 33,109 14,010 Sales and marketing 9,398 2,635 General and administrative 30,025 10,273 Total operating expenses 72,532 26,918 Loss from operations (82,331 ) (29,244 ) Other income (expense), net: Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (3,857 ) (46,649 ) Interest expense and other (3,280 ) (200 ) Interest income and other 1,539 170 Total other income (expense), net (5,598 ) (46,679 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (87,929 ) (75,923 ) Provision for income taxes 404 — Net loss $ (88,333 ) $ (75,923 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.23 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 348,683,836 332,987,523

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (88,333 ) $ (75,923 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 805 657 Noncash lease expense related to operating lease right-of-use assets 885 890 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 444 262 Change in fair value of warrants 3,857 46,649 Vendor stock-in lieu of cash program 7,848 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 809 — Impairment of inventories 1,356 257 Share-based compensation 26,698 1,837 Product warranty and other 107 853 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,757 3,828 Inventories (768 ) (442 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,300 ) (5,797 ) Other non-current assets 158 (1,318 ) Accounts payable 5,983 1,766 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,200 (813 ) Other non-current liabilities (343 ) (720 ) Net cash used in operating activities (32,837 ) (28,014 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (193,687 ) (226,245 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 91,454 69,275 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 12,842 29,505 Purchases of property and equipment (5,004 ) (889 ) Net cash used in investing activities (94,395 ) (128,354 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 153,927 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,092 321 Payments of employee taxes related to vested restricted stock units (516 ) — Repurchase of common stock and redemption of warrants (43,920 ) (2 ) Other financing activities — (142 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (43,344 ) 154,104 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (170,576 ) (2,264 ) Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 330,702 209,719 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 160,126 $ 207,455

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Cost of Sales

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP cost of sales $ 16,654 $ 7,639 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1,786 ) (83 ) Amortization of intangible assets (44 ) — Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 14,824 $ 7,556

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Loss to Non-GAAP Gross Loss

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP gross loss $ (9,799 ) $ (2,326 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,786 83 Amortization of intangible assets 44 — Non-GAAP gross loss $ (7,969 ) $ (2,243 )

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP operating expenses $ 72,532 $ 26,918 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (24,912 ) (1,754 ) Amortization of intangible assets (19 ) — Transaction costs relating to acquisition activities (1,513 ) — Expenses related to registration statement on Form S-1 on behalf of selling stockholders — (461 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 46,088 $ 24,703

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (88,333 ) $ (75,923 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 26,698 1,837 Amortization of intangible assets 63 — Transaction costs relating to acquisition activities 1,513 — Expenses related to registration statement on Form S-1 on behalf of selling stockholders — 461 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 3,857 46,649 Provision for income taxes 165 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (56,037 ) $ (26,976 ) GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.23 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.08 ) Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 348,683,836 332,987,523 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 348,683,836 332,987,523

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP operating cash flow $ (32,837 ) $ (28,014 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Capital expenditure (5,004 ) (889 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (37,841 ) $ (28,903 )