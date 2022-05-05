Advisor Group Selects CAIS for Alternative Investment Access and Education

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced its selection by Advisor Group to provide a platform solution for improved alternative investment access, education and transaction workflow. Advisor Group is the nation’s largest network of independent wealth management firms with over 10,100 financial advisors overseeing more than $515 billion in client assets.

“ We were looking for a trusted long-term partner and what attracted us to CAIS was their flexibility to customize the platform’s product menu, simplify the transaction process, and integrate our wealth management ecosystem to help solve the needs of all types of clients, from high-net-worth to mass-affluent,” said Shannon Larson, SVP, Platform Management and Product Development at Advisor Group.

Through the CAIS platform, Advisor Group’s financial professionals will gain access to a curated menu of alternative investment products, including hedge funds, private equity, real estate, and private credit. All funds will undergo Mercer’s third-party independent due diligence, giving Advisor Group’s Home Office and financial advisors additional confidence on the funds they select for their clients.

“ We are pleased to be Advisor Group’s solution for alternative investment access and education,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO at CAIS. “ Our platform’s ability to integrate with Advisor Group’s third-party custodians, reporting providers and other vendors ensures an easy and seamless workflow.”

CAIS’ platform seamlessly integrates with Advisor Group’s ecosystem, including the leading custodians and reporting providers. This integration automates and streamlines the reporting and document workflow process, enabling financial professionals to browse, research, transact, and operate in a connected ecosystem.

Advisor Group’s financial professionals will further benefit from access to CAIS IQ, a personalized learning system for mastering alternative investments. CAIS IQ will help Advisor Group’s home office with monitoring and supervising financial advisors’ learning progress on fund-specific courses provided via the CAIS platform in addition to foundational and asset class-themed courses available for CE credits.

“ CAIS and Advisor Group share a commitment to lead with learning. CAIS IQ’s customized, interactive courses will provide advisors with the knowledge to help them allocate to alternative investments confidently while meeting our firm’s compliance requirement,” said Larson.

This partnership announcement follows the company securing over $325 million in growth capital from Apollo, Motive Partners, Franklin Templeton, Reverence Capital Partners, and Stone Point Ventures which values the Company at more than $1.1 billion.

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial advisors and overseeing over $515 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowers over 5,300+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2.5T+ in network assets. Since inception, CAIS has facilitated over $17B+ in transaction volume. CAIS is the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com

