EAVX, Unique Electric Solutions Execute Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Develop Commercial Electric Vehicle Product

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co that collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers, and Unique Electric Solutions (UES), a manufacturer of electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters and select OEMs, today announced a strategic collaboration to commercialize innovative and industry-leading all-electric vocational work trucks.

"Along with our sister business units, our team has proven the ability to produce the best work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories, and we plan to continue bolstering our capabilities by providing alternative energy vehicles through this partnership with UES," said EAVX Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Mark Hope. "As our commercial fleet customers develop plans to convert their fleets to EVs, we look forward to working with the most advanced alternative energy chassis producers. Our team is thrilled to have a new partner like UES.”

Through this partnership, EAVX, along with various JBPCO sister business units, will integrate current and next generation Walk-In Vans, technology and accessories onto the UES skateboard platform chassis to develop and produce a fully electric commercial vehicle. The two companies will also jointly investigate the modification of the Morgan Olson NLDV vehicle for conversion to a battery electric vehicle.

Building on our strong foundation as a leader in repowering existing on-road vehicles, UES is moving forward with our next growth phase by bringing new vehicles to market. And what better way to do that than with EAVX and the Morgan Olson teams, the biggest and best in the industry" said Joe Ambrosio, CEO of Unique Electric Solutions. “Our uniqueEV® propulsion system, in both battery electric and fuel cell electric versions, is field proven in fleets like UPS, being deployed adjacent to Morgan Olson solutions. This collaboration leveraging each of our evolving product lines is a logical extension of that success.”

To keep up with the latest industry news, learn more about EAVX or how the company is innovating the work truck industry, visit jbpoindexter.com/eavx. To learn more about UES, visit www.uesmfg.com.

About EAVX

EAVX, the newest business unit and subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers, allowing chassis partners to focus on their revolutionary and proprietary technologies. EAVX and the individual business units of JBPCO are the integration bodybuilders of choice for chassis producers serving present and future EV and alternative fuel markets and advanced vehicle technology markets. Visit jbpoindexter.com/eavx for more information.

About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)

Unique Electric Solutions, UES, manufactures electric (EV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicle propulsion systems for commercial fleets, upfitters and select OEMs. These engineered, end-to-end EV systems are deployed in both new production vehicle platforms as well as mid/high volume conversions of on-road medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses for numerous applications such as package delivery, passenger transportation and terminal trucks. The uniqueEV® platform, a Class 4-8 all-electric drive system available in both full EV and a range-extended HEV fuel-cell version, is field proven including daily service in UPS (United Parcel Service) fleets in New York City and California. Learn more at www.uesmfg.com