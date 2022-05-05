Argos Wealth Advisors, Merchant Align in Growth Partnership

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argos Wealth Advisors, an independent, registered investment advisor firm, prepares for the firm’s next phase of growth with a minority investment from Merchant Investment Management (Merchant).

The partnership allows a differentiating piece for the growing Merchant community. Argos Wealth Advisors is a research-forward thought leader in the high-net-worth client space, focusing on innovative strategies which complement the traditional two-dimensional stock and bond portfolios. Argos’ sophisticated client base, which includes former executives and heads of M&A, Investment Banking, and other top RIA firms, adds an excellent complement to the financial planning-focused firms already in Merchant’s network.

“The Merchant Partnership will benefit our clients in several ways, including our current priority to expand our idea generation and reach internationally,” suggested Michael Russo, the founder of Argos Wealth Advisors. “But most important was the kinship we felt with Tim Bello and Matt Brinker and the shared vision of prioritizing clients and leading with better ideas.”

“Michael and his team recognize the investment and planning challenges faced by clients and know how to carefully craft custom solutions addressing the distinct requirements of each investor - and create and maintain an optimal investment program on clients’ behalf,” said Tim Bello, managing partner at Merchant. “We’re excited to help them unlock the full potential of their philosophy and look forward to the value the Argos team will bring to the Merchant community.”

About Argos Wealth Advisors, LLC

Argos is a private partnership portfolio advisory firm with a well-articulated philosophy and strategy for managing risk. Portfolios are tailored to individual goals, focused on what clients care about most; risk-adjusted, after-fee, after-tax performance. Our advice is independent and objective. We do our own independent research, and our only economic benefit is from our consulting fee - all savings and rebates that our cumulative assets under management command go directly back to our clients. All our clients serve as references, please visit www.argoswealth.com.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.