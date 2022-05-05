United Rheumatology and CreakyJoints Launch the Rheumatoid Arthritis Wellness Center

HAUPPAGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Rheumatology, the pre-eminent rheumatology care management organization known for empowering rheumatologists to advance the standard of care across the country, today announces a new project with its longstanding partner, CreakyJoints, the international digital community for millions of arthritis patients and caregivers who seek education, support, advocacy, and patient-centered research. CreakyJoints is part of the non-profit Global Healthy Living Foundation. Together, the two organizations launched the Rheumatoid Arthritis Wellness Center to provide rheumatologists with a trusted place to refer patients for educational information and tools to incorporate into their rheumatoid arthritis (RA) management strategy post-appointment.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Wellness Center digital resources were developed in consultation with health care professionals and the CreakyJoints patient community and overseen by the medical leadership of United Rheumatology. Key topics included in the wellness center include managing fatigue, sleep, exercise, and nutrition as well as recommendations for managing the overall mental and emotional aspects of living with a chronic disease. United Rheumatology and CreakyJoints will expand the center later this year to include related rheumatic conditions.

“ Our United Rheumatology rheumatologists understand that living with RA can be hard and coping with RA symptoms like pain and fatigue often requires more than just medication. That’s why we were inspired to collaborate with CreakyJoints to create a centralized, reliable resource for our patients that will start them on the path of understanding their disease and committing to lifelong management,” said Dr. Andrew Concoff, Chief Medical Officer, United Rheumatology.

“ Too often after their rheumatology appointment, patients go home and then consult ‘Dr. Google’, to answer their questions, but that can be problematic. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Wellness Center allows our patient community to easily access trusted, patient-friendly information and resources and to connect with the arthritis community,” added Dr. Concoff.

Finding Community and Support

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Wellness Center also directs people living with RA to places where they can find peer support, both online and in-person. CreakyJoints offers online support via multiple social media platforms and free access to the ArthritisPower Research Registry, which already includes more than 35,000 consented members who use the phone or desktop application to track their experience of symptoms, treatments, and complementary therapies with the added option of participating in voluntary research studies.

“ By working together, as a leading patient organization and a leading specialty care network, we are helping patients thrive before, during, and after their rheumatologist visits. Just as it’s unthinkable to travel somewhere new without GPS navigation, everyone living with RA needs a well-mapped wellness plan that can be personalized and centered around them. That’s exactly what this program was designed to do,” said Seth Ginsberg, Co-founder and President of the Global Healthy Living Foundation and CreakyJoints.

Visit the Rheumatoid Arthritis Wellness Center today.

About CreakyJoints

CreakyJoints® is an international digital community for millions of arthritis patients and caregivers who seek education, support, advocacy, and patient-centered research. We represent patients in English, Spanish, and French through our popular social media channels, our websites, and the 50-State Network, which includes more than 1,700 trained volunteer patient, caregiver, and provider health care activists.

Part of the Global Healthy Living Foundation, CreakyJoints also has a patient-reported outcomes registry called ArthritisPower® (ArthritisPower.org), which includes tens of thousands of consented arthritis patients who track their disease while volunteering to participate in longitudinal and observational peer-reviewed research. In addition to online and downloadable educational resources, CreakyJoints publishes many arthritis and chronic disease podcast series, available on all major streaming platforms, that provide both patient and provider perspectives. It also hosts PainSpot (PainSpot.org), a digital risk-assessment tool for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, and eRheum (eRheum.org), for telehealth and virtual-care support. All programming is free, always. For more information, visit CreakyJoints.org.

About United Rheumatology: United Rheumatology represents and supports over 650 community-based rheumatologists in 39 states. It does not own or operate rheumatology practices; the practices are all independent. The Company has established a comprehensive portfolio of physician, patient, and health plan payor offerings. Driven by the largest rheumatology electronic medical records clinical database in the U.S., United Rheumatology supports an unparalleled platform for jointly developed coordinated care solutions.

For more information visit https://unitedrheumatology.com/.Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.