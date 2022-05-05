Mobil 1 and NY Liberty Forward Michaela Onyenwere “Tune Up” New York City Basketball Court Ahead of the 2022 Season

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of the WNBA and NBA, along with non-profit partner Project Backboard, today announced the completion of renovations to NYC Parks’ McCaffrey Playground basketball court in Manhattan. The renovation was part of the leading Motor Oil brand’s commitment to “tune up” community courts throughout the nation and help NBA2K players tune up their skills. In addition to fixing the public playing surface, local artist Andrea Bergart created a custom court design.

“We are proud to use our WNBA and NBA partnerships for good this season by working with Project Backboard to identify and revitalize basketball courts that make an impact on their local communities,” said Bryce Huschka, North America Consumer Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil. “McCaffrey Playground provides an outdoor space for girls and boys of all ages to do something that they love, in the same way we believe Mobil 1 helps those who love driving have their best experience.”

Mobil 1 kicked off the Tune Up community initiatives in Cleveland, Ohio during NBA All-Star 2022 where NBA Champion Channing Frye unveiled the refurbished gym at the historic Merrick House. Then in March, three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns helped redesigned the 2K Foundations Court at the Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This latest court refurbishment in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan is a celebration of powerful women and the role that athletes like Michaela, leagues like the WNBA, and artists like Andrea Bergart play in inspiring the next generation of community leaders. The artwork is exhibited as part of NYC Parks’ Art in the Parks program.

“From a young age a basketball court is where I felt the most comfortable and most strength,” said WNBA star Michaela Onyenwere. “New York has only been my home for one year, but I am proud to partner with Mobil 1 to help give back to the community and provide a space that has given so much to me.”

Andrea Bergart’s court design draws from her experience as a lifelong athlete and demonstrates the relationship between body and movement through space, as well as the female form in an abstract and unexpected way. Her involvement in the New York City-based all women basketball community, Downtown Girls Basketball, also inspired her to make art highlighting the sport’s culture – including her line of luxury bags handmade from basketballs.

“As a New Yorker and basketball enthusiast being involved in this project with Mobil 1 and Project Backboard is particularly exciting for me,” said Andrea Bergart. “The artwork I developed for this basketball court explores ideas relating to fluidity and kaleidoscopic reflections; forms flowing into other forms and branching off and returning to the whole. Ultimately, I want to create imagery that offers the viewer a poignant experience that also acknowledges the strict geometry of a court.”

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1™ motor oil is the world's leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Project Backboard

Project Backboard is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to renovate public basketball courts and install large scale works of art on the surface in order to strengthen communities, improve park safety, encourage multi-generational play, and inspire people to think more critically and creatively about their environment. For more information, visit us online at https://projectbackboard.org/ or and follow @project_backboard on Instagram.

About Art in the Parks

For more than 50 years, NYC Parks’ Art in the Parks program has brought contemporary public artworks to the city’s parks, making New York City one of the world’s largest open-air galleries. The agency has consistently fostered the creation and installation of temporary public art in parks throughout the five boroughs. Since 1967, NYC Parks has collaborated with arts organizations and artists to produce thousands of artworks by notable and emerging artists. For more information about the program visit www.nyc.gov/parks/art.