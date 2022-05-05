ESI Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Trilon Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today ESI Consultants (ESI) announced a strategic partnership with Trilon Group (Trilon), a family of infrastructure consulting businesses, that will provide additional capital and resources to support its strategic expansion as well as growth opportunities to support employees as it continues to focus on delivering quality services to its clients. Within Trilon, ESI will be a key part of the growth strategy for its National Transportation platform while continuing to build its array of services across its existing regional footprint.

ESI has delivered infrastructure solutions across Illinois, Indiana, and the Midwest United States for the past 19 years with multi-disciplinary civil engineering expertise, focused on Transportation, Municipal, and Private Sector clients. ESI will continue to be led by President and Founder, Joe Chiczewski, P.E.

“ For the vast majority of our staff it is ‘business as usual’ following this announcement, but I do expect that this growth investment will provide the ESI team with additional career development opportunities and bring clients an expanded array of technical expertise,” said Mr. Chiczewski.

Trilon is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm. It was formed with the vision of building the next Top 20 design firm in North America by partnering with a comprehensive family of engineering service businesses like ESI that are focused on delivering practical and sustainable infrastructure solutions for their clients.

“ We are extremely excited to sign this partnership agreement with ESI,” said Trilon Group CEO Michael (Mick) Renshaw. “ ESI shares our passion for serving our communities, clients, and employees. We are thrilled for ESI to join Waggoner and DRMP as members of the Trilon family, and we look forward to working with Joe and his extraordinary team.”

“ Alpine is thrilled to support ESI, a high-quality engineering and architectural consulting services firm that shares our deep commitment to building enduring relationships with clients, partners and employees. With their expertise and network, ESI will play a valuable role in helping advance Trilon’s transportation growth strategy,” commented Alpine Partner Dan Sanner. “ We look forward to supporting ESI’s continued expansion with our resources and capital from Alpine’s eighth flagship fund.”

Rusk O’Brien Gido + Partners served as financial advisor to ESI in the strategic partnership.

About ESI Consultants

Founded in 2003, ESI Consultants, provides a broad range of Engineering and Architectural consulting services and has built and advanced a high quality, service orientated reputation by providing professional service with a practical approach. ESI’s goal is to build enduring relationships with its business partners and clients by providing cost-effective and innovative solutions ESI’s staff is committed to providing Excellence, Service, and Integrity in everything it does. For more information, visit www.esiltd.com.

About Trilon Group

Trilon group was formed with a vision to build the next Top 20 infrastructure services firm in North America by bringing together some of the nation’s best infrastructure consulting firms. Key focus areas include Transportation, Water, Utilities, Environment and Community Infrastructure. Trilon currently comprises 650 staff across 34 offices in the US. For more information, visit www.trilongroup.com

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.