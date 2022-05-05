DRMP Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Trilon Group

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DRMP, Inc. (DRMP) today announced a strategic partnership with Trilon Group (Trilon), a family of infrastructure consulting businesses, that will provide additional capital and resources to support its strategic expansion as well as growth opportunities to support employees as it continues to focus on delivering quality services to its clients. Within Trilon, DRMP will help lead the growth strategy for its National Transportation platform while continuing to build its array of services across its existing regional footprint.

DRMP has delivered infrastructure solutions across Florida and the Southeastern United States for the past 44 years with multi-disciplinary civil engineering expertise that spans Transportation, Civil, Federal, and Utility markets.

A year ago, DRMP began targeting the accelerated strategic planning of its initiatives and growth goals, including organic expansion in its existing markets and broadening that expansion into adjacent service lines and geographies. To support these goals, DRMP leaders searched for a strategic partner that could help provide significant opportunities for staff to grow their careers and expand service offerings to clients.

“ As the execution of our strategic plan requires investment in resources and targeted M&A, we sought the right partner to invest in our business,” said Larry Smith Jr., PE, President/CEO. “ Through the selection process, we carefully considered aligning with a partner that embodied our culture and values, had an understanding of the A/E/C industry, and provided access to capital, resources, and a shared vision to be a strategic growth platform. Trilon was the perfect partner. As a partner, Trilon will provide an increased level of investment in DRMP’s growth that will be mutually beneficial to both our staff and clients moving forward.”

Trilon is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm. It was formed with the vision of building the next Top 20 design firm in North America by partnering with a comprehensive family of engineering service businesses like DRMP that are focused on delivering practical and sustainable infrastructure solutions for their clients.

“ We are thrilled to partner with DRMP as they embark on the next chapter in their success story,” said Trilon Group CEO Michael (Mick) Renshaw. “ DRMP has built a phenomenal leadership team that shares our passion for serving communities, clients, and employees. Their mission speaks to Trilon’s intention of delivering critical infrastructure more quickly, affordably, and impactfully. We are excited to support DRMP with investments in talent, technology, and targeted M&A to help them realize their growth ambitions. We see a significant opportunity to broaden sustainable infrastructure services to our clients and their communities and to provide the opportunity for our people to accelerate their career development.”

DRMP currently has 19 offices and growth is expected to significantly increase as it expands its M&A strategy and organic growth through the addition of talented staff. The firm will continue operating as an independent brand within Trilon, and its existing management team will continue leading the business. Smith will remain President/CEO of DRMP and will join the Trilon Group Executive Committee. Moving forward, DRMP’s staff will continue to work in their respective roles with a focus on providing excellent service to its clients.

“ We are excited to grow Trilon with the addition of DRMP, a high quality, deeply experienced firm that brings crucial expertise to lead our national transportation platform. DRMP is an exceptional company that not only shares Trilon’s vision for the future of infrastructure but also has a culture that aligns closely with Alpine’s PeopleFirst philosophy,” said Alpine Partner Dan Sanner. “ We are pleased to be able to support DRMP in its continued growth with capital from Alpine’s eight flagship fund.”

Cadence M&A Advisors served as financial advisor to DRMP.

About DRMP

Founded in 1977, DRMP is a multi-discipline firm helping clients design and deliver infrastructure for the community-at-large. DRMP currently employs 500 professionals in 19 office locations spread strategically across its service areas. DRMP is ranked among Engineering News-Record’s “Top 500 Design Firms” in the United States. For more information, visit www.drmp.com

About Trilon Group

Trilon group was formed with a vision to build the next Top 20 infrastructure services firm in North America by bringing together some of the nation’s best infrastructure consulting firms. Key focus areas include Transportation, Water, Utilities, Environment and Community Infrastructure. Trilon currently comprises 650 staff across 34 offices in the US. For more information, visit www.trilongroup.com

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.