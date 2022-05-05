PwC and Wolves Summit Announce Partnership, Launch CEE Climate Tech Pitch Stream

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PwC Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Wolves Summit have announced a strategic partnership and launched a CEE Climate Tech pitch stream aimed at matching startups from across the region with impact investors around the world.

Climate Tech pitch stream by PwC at Wolves Summit in Wroclaw, 24-27 May 2022

PwC ESG and Innovation specialists based in Warsaw and in London are working with Wolves Summit organisers to develop a pitch stream at the upcoming Wolves Summit in Wroclaw, Poland on 24-27 May. The CEE Climate Tech pitch stream, scheduled for the afternoon of 24 May, will be an opportunity for up to 10 climate tech startup founders to pitch to an expert jury of PwC specialists. Pitch stream winners will receive a consultation workshop with PwC professionals and exposure to global impact investors, as well as a place in the final round of the Great Pitch Contest later in the week.

Startup founders developing technical solutions aimed at reducing the impact of the climate crisis are encouraged to find out more about the Great Pitch Contest and apply on the Wolves Summit website by filling out this short form: https://www.wolvessummit.com/startups-free.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with PwC and looking forward to working with them to shine a spotlight on impact investment opportunities in the region. I am a strong believer in the power of our innovation and technology ecosystem in CEE to tackle any challenge, the climate crisis included. It is great to have a leading organisation like PwC working with us on this,” said Michael Chaffe, CEO of Wolves Summit.

“At PwC, we are always looking for ways to build trust and achieve sustained outcomes. The climate crisis is the major challenge of our time. One of the most exciting ways of making real progress is to match investor funding with entrepreneurs developing technological solutions to help achieve global net zero targets and limit temperature increases. We are excited to be partnering on these efforts with Wolves Summit, the premiere gathering of startups, scaleups, and investors in our region. It’s about bringing together a community of solvers here in Central and Eastern Europe to make a real difference. I encourage anyone interested in this topic to get involved and help spread the word,” said Agnieszka Gajewska, PwC CEE ESG Leader.

The partnership will continue through the coming months and focus on the preparation of a CEE edition of PwC’s Net Zero Future50 climate tech report, with plans to present the report findings during the autumn edition of the Wolves Summit in October.

Notes to editors