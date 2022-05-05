Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s Content Studio Partners with Iconic Football Personality Jimmy Johnson to Produce Gone Fishin’

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Village Media (“HOFVM” or the “Division”), a premier, multi-dimensional content studio owned by the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (“HOFV”), today announced that it has partnered with legendary football coach and media personality Jimmy Johnson on a new tentpole special titled Gone Fishin’. The premise of Gone Fishin’ will entail Jimmy and his celebrity guests competing in friendly competitions centered on a sport he may love even more than football – fishing! What’s more, Jimmy – who more than likely can be found on the water (except on Sundays in the fall of course!) – and his high-profile passengers will explore the camaraderie, storytelling and life lessons that are shared on the water.

HOFVM anticipates releasing Gone Fishin’ during the lead-up to the 2023 Super Bowl and is currently in discussions with multiple prominent television networks to air the special. The Division envisions Gone Fishin’ eventually becoming a semi-regular project in its rotation given the high level of popularity Jimmy enjoys with sports fans around the world as a result of his success both on and off the football field. In addition to being the first coach to win both the college football national championship and Super Bowl, Jimmy is considered one of the most beloved media personalities today for his always-entertaining television performances.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Hall of Fame Coach Jimmy Johnson on Gone Fishin’ and enable his legions of fans to see his personality shine through in a different environment than they are accustomed – on the water, a place he absolutely loves to be,” said Olivia Steier, Executive Vice President of Media for the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. “Jimmy, like so many Pro Football Hall of Famers, is a big supporter of HOFV and the Hall of Fame Village, and we are honored to leverage his unique charm and character to produce original content that we feel will be captivating and well-received by networks and audiences alike. Jimmy was born to coach football, fish and entertain, so we look forward to sharing with him many laughs while learning more about those moments that have impacted both his and his guests’ lives and careers.”

Gone Fishin’ will film off the coast of the Florida Keys, and take place aboard Jimmy’s boat, a 39-foot SeaVee called Three Rings (named for the number of championship rings he won in his career – one at the University of Miami and two as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys). Filming is expected to commence and conclude over the summer.

Jimmy stated, “There’s nothing like being out on the water, and I am beyond excited to share this new adventure with some of the most well-known athletes and personalities in the world. There is so much one can learn from others’ company while being on a boat, and I look forward to getting to know my fellow fishermen and fisherwomen on a deeper level. I appreciate Hall of Fame Village Media for bringing this idea to life and for providing a platform that will allow me and my guests to share more about who we are as people – not just celebrities.”

Gone Fishin’ is the latest in a string of projects announced by HOFVM, which also includes THE PERFECT TEN, Inspired and The Academy.

