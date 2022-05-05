ConairMan® and Professional Football Player Lane Johnson “Pave The Lane for Mental Health” Awareness In May

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConairMan®, the men’s grooming division of industry-leading personal care company Conair LLC, is teaming up with professional football player Lane Johnson to promote Mental Health Awareness month this May.

An All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl Championship; Lane Johnson is using his platform as an elite pro football player to raise awareness of the vital importance of mental health.

Together, ConairMan® and Lane are launching the Pave The Lane for Mental Health awareness social media campaign to amplify his message of hope and healing. Lane will also be sharing how the ConairMan® Close Trim Precision Flex Head Trimmer helps him keep his beard in top shape and up his mental game for a fresh start each day. The trimmer makes it easy for men to take control of their grooming regimen with a unique contouring head that conforms to the face’s curves for the perfect trim.

As part of the campaign, Conair will sponsor a social media giveaway from May 1st—May 30th to offer fans and followers the opportunity to win two football jerseys personally signed by Lane Johnson.

An outspoken advocate for men’s emotional and mental well-being, Lane speaks often of his own struggle with depression and anxiety and has become a symbol of strength and courage in confronting the scourge of mental illness.

“I’m proud to partner with ConairMan® brand trimmers to inspire more people to take better care of their mental health and get help as needed,” said Lane. “The pandemic has added a lot of stress to people’s lives. Mental Health Awareness month is a great time to reflect on a key aspect of our overall health that should never be neglected.”

“At Conair, we recognize that being well groomed can help people strengthen their mindset and overall well-being,” said Vice President of Marketing Paulette Heller. “We’re proud to partner with Lane and help Pave The Lane for Mental Health awareness this May.”

"Athletes are passionate about causes that impact all of us, and this mental health partnership is another testament to addressing an area that has impacted everyone over the last few years,” added Chris Lobono, co-founder of Athlete-Driven Worldwide. “We look forward to this partnership with ConairMan® and Lane Johnson to engage the fanbase on this important subject."

