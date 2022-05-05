US Eye Partners with Prominent Virginia Optometric Physician

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Eye has expanded its presence in Virginia with the addition of Kenneth Lebow, O.D., F.A.A.O, and his optometric team comprised of Valerie Foytik, O.D. and Elizabeth Baylor, O.D.

Dr. Lebow is a longstanding leader in the local optometric community and is looking forward to leading the expansion of US Eye’s presence in the ‘Tidewater’ region of Virginia. He states, “US Eye offers autonomy, abundant administrative resources and advanced clinical technology to better equip my team as we continue to provide the highest quality care to our patients.”

Continuing his comment, Dr. Lebow expands, “The advantage of partnering with a physician-led organization is that we are physicians leading physicians; we share a unique understanding of patient care and the clinical environment that a typical management service organization may not possess. Partnership with US Eye was an opportunity to enhance our operations and coordinate efforts with a national organization that offers a proven track record of success.”

The Virginia Beach-based team provides comprehensive optometry services, including the diagnosis and management of ocular disease, dry eye treatment, low vision, corneal conditions such as keratoconus, specialty rigid and scleral contact lenses, pre- and post-operative surgical care in areas such as cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and more.

US Eye is a physician-led, patient-centric network of eye care practices committed to providing exceptional patient service through premium technology and unrivaled provider expertise. With the addition of Dr. Lebow and his team, US Eye is comprised of 115 providers and 63 locations. Patients of US Eye member practices have direct access to world-class providers, state-of-the-art technology and innovative treatments.

About US Eye

