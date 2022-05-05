CEDARst Companies Integrates Funnel’s Renter-Centric Platform Across 5,000 Unit Multifamily Portfolio

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funnel Leasing, the only renter-centric leasing platform, today announced a partnership with Chicago-based developer and operator CEDARst Companies. Funnel’s robust renter-centric Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, syndication services, and Virtual Leasing Agent (VLA) will operate across the CEDARst portfolio of more than 5,000 units and will provide leasing agents and property managers with the tools to personalize the leasing journey and living experience for residents, using insights and efficiencies provided by the Funnel platform.

“CEDARst has a long history of transforming iconic buildings into smart and thoughtfully designed living spaces, ranging from adaptive reuse to ground up construction,” said Tyler Christiansen, Funnel CEO. “CEDARst is the perfect partner for Funnel as we both adapt older things – buildings for them and technology for us – and make them elevated solutions for modern renters. Our platform makes leasing easy, and we are proud to partner with CEDARst to provide a modern leasing and management platform to further enhance this high-quality brand and the experience for both residents and leasing teams.”

With over 50 years of combined industry experience, CEDARst has amassed a $2 billion multifamily portfolio comprised of distinguished and high-quality residential projects located across the U.S. CEDARst properties are managed by FLATS®, a fully integrated lifestyle and management brand that enhances resident lifestyle and will be further supported by the addition of Funnel’s platform.

“Leveraging best-in-class software like Funnel is one of our company’s top priorities,” said Tyler Yates, Managing Director of Property Management & Operations. “Our decision to implement Funnel was based on a long-term partnership and our confidence in Funnel’s leadership to continue providing disruptive technology that improves the renter experience and, in return, improves KPIs that ultimately drive higher NOI at the asset level. Funnel’s software has also improved workflows for our Centralized Leasing Office, enabling our team to execute on our company’s tech road map in an extremely short period of time.”

Funnel’s Renter Management technology differentiates itself from legacy vendors with a renter-centric philosophy and software architecture that places the renter at the center of every interaction. Having a single guest card, or data entry, for each prospective renter allows for an experience tailored to each renter’s preferences.

To learn more about Funnel’s products, including Signal: syndication, Engage: CRM, Convert: online leasing and Amplify: virtual leasing agent, simply request a demo here.

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel's renter-centric solutions revolutionize the antiquated process of finding a home into an enjoyable experience. We believe all renters deserve a seamless, simple and personalized journey. We provide leasing and communication tools that are intuitive and obliterate repetitive tasks — driving more efficient leasing. Join us as we help leading property management teams create a better rental experience at funnelleasing.com.

About CEDARst

CEDARst Companies is a fully integrated multifamily developer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. With over 50 years of combined experience, CEDARst applies a vertically integrated approach to the development of residential assets. CEDARst’s $2 billion portfolio is comprised of more than 5,000 units, offering high quality apartments and a luxury experience at an approachable price point in markets across the country. Learn more at CEDARst.com