Owner Resource Group Partners With Employer Flexible to Accelerate Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”), an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, announced today that its affiliates have made an investment in Employer Flexible Management, LLC. (“Employer Flexible” or the “Company”), a leading regional Professional Employer Organization (“PEO”) based out of Houston, Texas.

Founded in 2003 by Michael Hopkins, Chris Dollins, and Michael Greathouse, Employer Flexible provides a range of comprehensive outsourced human resource solutions to small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Texas, Oklahoma and Montana. With proprietary technology and client-dedicated support specialists, the Company’s services are designed to relieve business owners and key executives of many employer-related administrative and regulatory burdens, enabling them to focus on the core competencies of their businesses.

ORG partnered with CEO and co-founder Michael Hopkins and the existing management team of Employer Flexible to recapitalize the business to support geographic expansion, investments in technology and strategic acquisitions. Fellow co-founders Chris Dollins and Michael Greathouse will have continued ownership in the business.

“We greatly look forward to our partnership with Michael and his team at Employer Flexible,” said ORG Managing Director Brad Esson. “Employer Flexible has an outstanding track record of delivering high-value, high-touch client service and continuously expanding their offerings to better serve their customers. We look forward to supporting the Company’s growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

“We are excited about our partnership with ORG and this next phase of growth for the organization,” said Michael Hopkins, CEO of Employer Flexible. “We’ve gotten to know ORG over several years and are aligned in our long-term vision for Employer Flexible. ORG has a strong reputation for facilitating growth and supporting management’s focus on operational execution to exceed our customers’ needs.”

For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett (wburnett@orgoup.com or 512-505-4180).

Owner Resource Group, LLC

Owner Resource Group (ORG) is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm founded to bring superior outcomes to privately held businesses. The company makes investments that enable business owners and management teams to pursue their objectives and accelerate the growth of their companies in a disciplined manner. ORG appreciates an owner’s need for fairness, certainty, flexibility and confidentiality when considering a transaction. After a transaction, the ORG philosophy is to align our interests with management to support the existing culture and continued growth.

The firm is most helpful to businesses with the following aspirations:

» Business owners hoping to achieve a full or partial exit

» Businesses looking to expand their capabilities, offerings or geographic reach

» Management teams that would like to establish or increase their ownership in a business