SQZ Biotechnologies Announces First Data Presentation on Non-Clinical Studies of Point-of-Care Manufacturing System and Collaboration with STEMCELL Technologies on Research-Use-Only System to Fuel Preclinical Research

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ) announced today that the company will present data from the first non-clinical studies of its point-of-care (POC) manufacturing system at the 2022 American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting on May 18. The data will demonstrate an ability to produce SQZ® cell therapy candidates with comparable or improved performance relative to conventional clean room manufacturing processes. In addition, SQZ announced a collaboration with STEMCELL Technologies to co-develop and commercialize a research-use-only (RUO) microfluidic intracellular delivery system. The new RUO system will be based on SQZ’s Cell Squeeze® technology and will offer the life sciences community access to a unique cell engineering capability to advance preclinical research. These activities support SQZ’s mission to unlock the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas.

“ SQZ’s vision is to improve patient care by creating transformative cell therapies that can be broadly accessible around the world through rapid, cost-efficient manufacturing,” said Armon Sharei, Ph.D., CEO and Founder at SQZ Biotechnologies. “ We are advancing these important goals through the development of our POC manufacturing system, which has the potential to substantially improve the accessibility and economic feasibility of cell therapies. Through our collaboration with STEMCELL, we intend to broaden technology access for research use and hope to facilitate advancement of the cell therapy field by the life sciences community.”

“ This is an exciting collaboration that combines STEMCELL’s life sciences research and product development capabilities with SQZ’s cell engineering expertise,” said Allen Eaves, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of STEMCELL Technologies. “ The development of this RUO system, which will be well complemented by our various cell isolation and culture product portfolios, will provide the research community with a significant opportunity for their cell engineering investigations. By adapting the proven Cell Squeeze® technology, with its ability to deliver multiple biological cargoes to a range of cell types, we anticipate the RUO system will offer enhanced flexibility to the scientific community. We look forward to our continued collaboration with SQZ and the development of this system.”

SQZ’s Cell Squeeze® technology has enabled the development of three oncology therapeutic candidates in active Phase 1/2 clinical trials. In addition to these programs, the company intends to file its first IND using the POC system for a SQZ® TAC clinical candidate against celiac disease in the first half of 2023. The Cell Squeeze® technology has also led to a number of preclinical developments in the areas of infectious disease and cell regeneration.

SQZ’s automated POC manufacturing system in development integrates, among other things, cell isolation, cell washing, intracellular delivery, and product filling. The system is designed to process patient material within a closed, single-use sterile disposable kit. The prototype system offers the potential to be operated outside of a clean room—which could ultimately allow decentralized cell therapy manufacturing by SQZ® POC systems in a variety of care settings. SQZ will present data from the initial non-clinical studies of the POC system at ASGCT.

STEMCELL Technologies will present data from the first functional study findings for the RUO system at the ASGCT Annual Meeting. The data will demonstrate an ability to efficiently deliver cargoes to primary immune cell types. SQZ will also present new cell engineering data in hematopoietic stem cells using mRNA and CRISPR/Cas9 at the meeting.

ASGCT PRESENTATION TITLES AND TIMING

SQZ Point-of-Care Manufacturing Presentation

Title: A Decentralized and Integrated Manufacturing System for the Rapid and Cost-Effective Production of Cell Therapy Drug Products

SQZ Presenter: Maisam Dadgar

Session Title: Cell Therapy Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing

Abstract Number: 1171

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:30-6:30 PM

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES Immune Cell Engineering Research Poster Presentation

Title: A New Benchtop System for Simple and Versatile Introduction of Macromolecules into Human Lymphocytes by Microfluidic Squeezing

STEMCELL Presenter: Eric Ouellet, Ph.D.

Session Title: Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates and Physical Methods for Delivery II

Abstract Number: 997

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:30-6:30 PM

SQZ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Research

Title: Rapid, Gentle, and Scalable Engineering of Hematopoietic Stem Cells Using Vector-Free Microfluidic Cell Squeeze® Technology

SQZ Presenter: Murillo Silva, Ph.D.

Session Title: Cell Therapy Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing

Abstract Number: 1176

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:30-6:30 PM

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for patients around the world and has active programs in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, as well as additional exploratory initiatives to support future pipeline growth. The company’s proprietary Cell Squeeze® technology offers the unique ability to deliver multiple biological materials into many cell types to engineer what we believe can be a broad range of potential therapeutics. With demonstrated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our approach could significantly broaden the therapeutic range and accessibility of cell therapies. The company’s first therapeutic applications seek to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and infectious diseases, and in immune tolerance for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

About STEMCELL Technologies

STEMCELL Technologies supports life sciences research with more than 2,500 specialized reagents, tools, and services. STEMCELL offers high-quality cell culture media, cell separation technologies, instruments, accessory products, educational resources, and contract assay services that are used by scientists performing stem cell, immunology, cancer, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy research globally. To learn more and receive future announcements about the RUO system in development, visit www.stemcell.com/RUOsystem.

