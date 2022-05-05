REGO Restaurant Group Signs Exclusive Development Deal with CF Lifestyles Investments, LLC

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REGO Restaurant Group, which includes the Quiznos and Taco Del Mar brands, announced today the signing of an exclusive development agreement with Dominik and Monica Mendoza, owners of CF Lifestyles Investments, LLC, to build Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants across Denver.

The deal follows a separate multi-unit agreement by CF Lifestyles Investments for openings later this year in Hobbs, NM. At this time, the Mendozas have also acquired six existing Quiznos restaurants in the Denver market, making Mendoza’s business one of the largest franchisees for the brand.

“This is a great opportunity to leverage Quiznos’ enduring customer base and high customer affinity for future high growth potential,” said Dominik. “I’m thrilled to be part of both brands’ active expansion and am excited to deepen our partnership with REGO.”

The Mendozas have been in the Quiznos system for the last two years as a franchise owner of Quiznos in Hobbs, NM. During this time the Mendozas have increased sales in that location and become a valuable member of the growing Quiznos community. In signing this agreement, the Mendozas will be among pioneers of the new, prototype Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurant models which are accelerating growth and expansion of REGO Restaurant Group’s iconic brands.

This agreement with CF Lifestyles Investments, LLC is another step in REGO Restaurant Group’s pursuit of new growth via multi-unit partnerships and area development programs with a refreshed focus on franchise expansion. Both Quiznos and Taco Del Mar continue to experience systemwide sales increases and are actively targeting expansion in regions identified as prime markets for the brands.

“We couldn’t be happier to expand our partnership with Dominik and his team under this new agreement which is an important growth milestone,” said Tim Casey, President and CEO of REGO Restaurant Group. “After working closely together over the past few years, it’s clear that this is a strong mutually-beneficial relationship built on trust, respect and the exciting opportunity to grow.”

For interested franchisees that would like to learn more about REGO Restaurant Group’s brands and growth, contact Vice President of Global Franchise Development Brett Larrabee, at blarrabee@regorestaurants.com.

About REGO Restaurant Group / High Bluff Capital Partners

Based in Denver, Colorado, REGO Restaurant Group is a fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners. The portfolio currently includes Quiznos, home of the original toasted sub, and Taco del Mar, which offers coastal Mexican cuisine. REGO Restaurant Group manages nearly 800 restaurants in 32 countries.

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos is a chain restaurant designed for today's busy consumers who are looking for a high-quality, tasty, freshly prepared alternative to traditional fast-food restaurants. With locations across the United States and 32 countries, Quiznos is one of the world's premier quick-service restaurant chains and pioneer of the toasted sandwich.

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain of nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more, even offering an array of vegetarian and vegan friendly options.

High Bluff Capital Partners is a private investment firm specializing in consumer-facing companies and brands with the potential for transformation and significant growth. The firm's team has extensive experience investing in, managing, leading and reinvigorating consumer businesses across the restaurant, entertainment, food, beverage and retail markets. More information can be found at www.highbluffcap.com.

About CF Lifestyles Investments, LLC

Dominik and Monica Mendoza, owners of CF Lifestyles Investments, purchased their first Quiznos in Hobbs, NM in February 2020 and have since successfully grown their franchise business. The husband-and-wife duo -- whose backgrounds are in the oil and gas industry and in local government, respectively -- purchased land and developed a shopping center in Hobbs which is the location of their second Quiznos. Their business continues to expand as they recently purchased several Quiznos locations in the Denver Metro area where they are pleased to be part of the growing community.