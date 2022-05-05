QTT Accelerates Market Expansion with Its AI Oral Care Application, e.apo Mobile

e.apo Mobile, an AI oral care application that allows easy oral examination at home, developed by QTT Co., analyzes the oral health status utilizing AI and informs users of their dental needs through a customized report.

BUSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QTT Co., a startup of the AI oral care application, has started to accelerate its expansion in the market.

QTT Co. has developed the world’s first artificial intelligence mobile oral disease detection technology and secured 100 Ips including 35 domestic and foreign patents in digital dental care. In addition, QTT has obtained the Minister of Science and ICT award and GS (Good Software) Grade 1 certification, the highest software quality certification in Korea. e.apo Mobile, a smart oral health assistant service, and e.apo C&H, a web-based SaaS program can improve the convenience of dental appointments in Korea. e.apo Public, a web-based SaaS program which collects oral data for public institutions that are interested in promoting public oral health, has successfully signed a contract with a public health center in Cheorwon-gun, Gangwon-do, South Korea, and is scheduled to begin official service in May 2022.

At the end of last year, QTT Co. signed a USD 1 million software export agreement with TruAbutment, the largest digital dentistry company in the United States and is also accelerating its entry into the Japanese market in the first half of this year, through SoftBank in Japan. In addition, QTT Co. is interested in collaborating with health institutions in developing countries with insufficient dental services.

An official from QTT Co. said, "We are targeting countries such as the United States and Canada that have places referred to as ‘Dental Deserts’ where it is typically not easy for people to see a dentist and people do not live close to a dentist, in order to promote preventive mobile AI services for oral health.”