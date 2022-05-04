UFCW 8 Members Ratify Historic Contracts with Safeway/Vons and Save Mart/Lucky/Food Maxx

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members of UFCW 8-Golden State, representing supermarket workers in Northern and Central California, voted overwhelmingly to ratify newly-negotiated labor agreements with the Safeway and Vons supermarket chains as well as the Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx chains in the region.

The three-year agreements include substantial wage increases and protects current health care and pension benefits. They affect more than 15,500 members of UFCW 8 in addition to members of UFCW Local 5 in the Bay Area and Local 648 in San Francisco.

"The new contracts feature historic wage increases in recognition of Union members’ courageous service in keeping the stores functioning efficiently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jacques Loveall, president of UFCW 8-Golden State. "They also include medical benefit improvements with employer-paid contributions for the plans, adjustments to wage progressions, and the creation of additional Lifetime Income Security Accrual Account (LISA) retirement plans for current and future members."

UFCW 8’s members in Southern California also approved contracts with Food Maxx, Save Mart, Stater Bros., and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions. Negotiations are ongoing between UFCW 8 and Raley’s/Nob Hill and Bel Air in Northern California.

“We have successfully negotiated the largest combined wage increases ever seen in tentative agreements with Safeway/Vons, Save Mart/Lucky, and other chains,” UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall said.

“These landmark agreements are a direct result of the tremendous support of the membership and the solidarity of all UFCW locals in California. Together, we have proven, once again, Solidarity Works!”