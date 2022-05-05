Spire Global to Provide Gale Force with Weather Data to Improve Maritime Vessel Performance and Reduce Carbon Emissions

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced a new contract with Gale Force, a global weather routing and performance monitoring service, to provide weather data to enhance its maritime route optimization platform.

With Spire’s global weather data, Gale Force can provide its maritime customers with optimal route recommendations, helping them save time, reduce fuel costs and increase the accuracy of arrival times at ports. It also reduces carbon emissions, which is a major step towards creating sustainable practices in the shipping industry.

Spire has the ultimate vantage point from space to collect global weather data through its constellation of over 100 satellites, reaching remote areas like the open oceans that have traditionally been difficult to gain insight into. With these unique weather observations and using cutting-edge machine learning techniques to enhance the data, Spire provides a reliable and accurate global weather forecast. This is especially important in the maritime industry where ships may be confronted midway through their journeys with hazardous weather conditions that pose a threat to crew safety and can significantly delay their arrival.

“If you work in shipping, you know that weather is of the utmost importance as it can make or break your journey,” said Tom Sandberg, Gale Force CEO. “Spire’s data and analytics give us insights into weather patterns in the far reaches of the ocean to ensure our customers have the best route to get to their end destinations faster, safer and in a more fuel-efficient manner.”

“We’re proud to share Gale Force’s mission of advancing the maritime sector and building a safer and more sustainable world,” said Durjoy Mazumdar, Global Head of Weather Sales, Spire. “Data is a powerful tool to create a more efficient global trade network that can help secure the supply chain while reducing the environmental footprint of maritime activity.”

About Spire Global

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Cambridge, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

About Gale Force

The Gale Force mission is to offer world-class global weather routing and performance monitoring services, delivered through a state-of-the-art industry platform and supported by personalized advisory services. Gale Force’s team has more than 30 years of experience collectively in international shipping, marine meteorology, naval architecture, and technological development. The company is headquartered in Norrköping, Sweden. To learn more, visit www.galeforcesweden.com.