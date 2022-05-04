Circle K® and MTN DEW® Invite DEW Nation to “Taste the Open Road” With Its Latest Drink Innovation, MTN DEW® PURPLE THUNDER

The MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER bottle design features its own biker gang of DEW characters – including a plum and blackberry enjoying the sweetest ride of their life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle K® announces today the exclusive release of MTN DEW® Purple Thunder™, a new beverage that combines the mouth-watering flavors of blackberry and plum for the ultimate berry combination. MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER will only be available at Circle K starting May 4.

“We are thrilled to offer MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER as an exclusive flavor at Circle K,” said Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer for Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard. “Everything from the berry flavor to the design was specially created by MTN DEW and Circle K to provide a unique beverage that is sure to bring a new level of fun and flavor to our customers.”

MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER will debut in 20 oz. bottles and will also be available on fountain.

“MTN DEW is on a continuous mission to create the best flavors with the best partners, and we know DEW Nation is going to love the delicious flavor twist of blackberry and plum that PURPLE THUNDER brings to our roster,” says Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer, MTN DEW. “And, there is no better partner than Circle K to bring this awesome flavor to life.”

The MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER bottle design features its own biker gang of DEW characters – including a plum and blackberry enjoying the sweetest ride of their life. To try MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER, find Circle K locations across the nation via the store locator. Subscribe to Circle K’s Sip & Save program and enjoy a dispensed beverage of your choice, like MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER every day for only $5.99 / month.

For more information, visit www.mountaindew.com and follow @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.