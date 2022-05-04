KBRA Revises Outlook for City of Fort Worth Obligations to Positive; Assigns AA+ Rating, Positive Outlook to Series 2022 Obligations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Positive Outlook to the General Purpose Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2022 and General Purpose Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2022 to be issued by the City of Fort Worth (“the City”). Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ on all KBRA rated parity obligations and revises the Outlook to Positive, from Stable.

The Outlook revision reflects the continued favorable growth trends across the City’s resource base and financial operations, coupled with the return of a more stable operating environment characterized by reduced economic uncertainty and revenue volatility as the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wane. Further, the Positive Outlook reflects KBRA’s expectation that the City’s debt and continuing obligations will remain well supported by its growing assessment and resource base. Should favorable growth trends in overall assessment values continue, and the financial operating performance continues to be at a level such that the City’s financial burden remains manageable, upward rating momentum over the near term may be possible.

The City’s G.O. rating reflects strong financial management policies and practices, experienced leadership, and very strong financial performance and liquidity measures. Economic growth remains robust, fostering improvements in resident wealth base and the assessment base of the City. While overall debt levels have increased, they remain moderate and continue to benefit from a rapid amortization profile. Fixed costs remain manageable.

