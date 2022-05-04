Forester Capital Enters into Strategic Partnership with Keith Goodman of Notch View

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forester Capital, an alternative investment platform, has launched a strategic partnership with Keith Goodman of Notch View Capital, LP. Goodman will employ a fundamental bottom-up approach to investing in small-, mid-, and large-cap companies across the industrial, consumer, communication services, technology, and healthcare sectors.

Goodman has significant experience, both as a senior analyst and portfolio manager, across a wide range of market capitalizations and sectors.

“Keith brings a breadth of experience to Notch View, having worked as a senior member of Glen Krevlin’s team at Glenhill for over 15 years,” said Trent Carmichael, founder and managing principal of Forester Capital. “We are impressed with Keith’s strong stock picking ability and his thoughtful approach to risk management.”

Prior to launching Notch View in September of 2020, Goodman spent over 15 years as a senior analyst and director of research at Glenhill Capital Management, where he was instrumental in institutionalizing the research process and helping with risk management. Prior to Glenhill, he spent two years as an analyst at Glenview Capital.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Forester Capital,” said Goodman. “Their deep history, admirable track record and expertise make for an invaluable ally in this next chapter. I look forward to an enduring and effective partnership that will produce positive results for all of Notch View’s stakeholders.”

Since 2000, Forester has been sourcing and investing in experienced investors early in the life cycle of their businesses. Since late 2017, Forester has participated in general partner economics through revenue share participation in a select group of experienced managers who are now running their own firms. These strategic partnerships provide investors access to investment talent and general partner economics with the backing of an institutional platform. Through this program, Forester provides initial seed and acceleration capital as well as operational support and strategic guidance. To date, Forester has invested approximately $700 million across 14 strategic managers.

About Forester Capital

Forester Capital, L.L.C. is a $1.5 billion Alternative Investment Platform and has generated $2.1 billion in profits for investors since inception. Investors participate through Forester’s advisory program, private equity structured revenue share funds, commingled funds, direct co-investments, and capacity rights options. Forester has the unique opportunity to make strategic investments with seasoned, successful managers who are starting, or have recently started, their own firms. Forester currently has strategic revenue sharing investments with 14 managers.

Founded in 1999, Forester Capital has been led by Managing Principal Trent Carmichael. Prior to founding Forester Capital, Mr. Carmichael was an analyst at Tiger Management. Forester Capital is located in Stamford, CT.

About Notch View Capital, LP

Launched by Keith Goodman in September 2020, Notch View is a private investment partnership that makes investments in small-, mid-, and large-cap companies across the industrial, consumer, communication services, technology, and healthcare sectors. On the long side, Notch View focuses on companies with attractive valuations that exhibit some element of structural change, and on the short side he focuses on companies with unsustainable business models. Notch View Capital is located in Miami, FL.