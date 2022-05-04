Diono Launches Lifetime Journey Care, the Industry’s First Car Seat Subscription Program

A recent survey of 2,000 parents of kids 10 and under looked at some of the struggles and joys they encounter while traveling with their little ones. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading American car seat manufacturer Diono launched the industry’s first 10-year commitment to families: Lifetime Journey Care, a subscription plan that places “10 years, one car seat” at the center of a comprehensive program designed around families’ needs.

By signing up for either monthly or annual plans, Lifetime Journey Care members gain exclusive access to a variety of perks, including a 10-year warranty, a colorful new seat cover every year, and access to virtual one-on-one fittings with a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST). The Lifetime Journey Care plan is offered with Diono’s industry-leading 3-across all-in-one convertible car seats: The Radian® 3R, Radian® 3RXT and Radian® 3QXT.

“At Diono, we listen to understand how families best celebrate the joy of the journey, so that we can design travel solutions that empower them to safely embrace adventures ahead,” said Tim Maule, Diono CEO. “Lifetime Journey Care is a direct response to families’ desires for safety, personalized attention, value, and the flexibility to update their style annually – all wrapped up in 10 years of care.”

Diono carefully curated the subscription program as a result of listening to customers and conducting research to determine the needs, wants, and desires of families across America. According to a recent consumer survey commissioned by Diono and conducted by OnePoll, 64 percent of parents would value having a longer warranty on their car seats and a continuing relationship with the manufacturer. Lifetime Journey Care members gain a 10-year lifetime warranty on any car seat purchased within the subscription program.

About 66 percent of parents shared that the most difficult part of traveling with their children is cleaning up messes like drink spills, crumbs and bathroom accidents. Many parents don’t have the time or energy to wash their car seat cover regularly. To address this need, Lifetime Journey Care offers a colorful new seat cover every year. Parents get a refreshed back seat, and kids can pick a color they love.

Of course, safety is the top priority for family travel. Nearly four out of five parents (78 percent) said they double- or triple-check their child’s car seat before hitting the road, but a surprisingly high number – 74 percent – said they didn’t feel confident they had installed the car seat properly. Lifetime Journey Care aims to change that by offering free, virtual, one-on-one consultations with a CPST so parents can feel confident that their car seats are installed correctly and safely. Members can also chat with Diono’s CPSTs and customer service team at any time as questions come up.

Diono’s research showed that 78 percent of families accommodate three passengers in their back seat on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. So Diono provides value to growing families by offering a free third seat after purchasing two. Families on a budget will appreciate a third seat at no cost for their third child, as well as reward points for shopping Diono and savings on Diono products site-wide.

“Diono is proud to lead the industry with the Lifetime Journey Care plan,” said Maule. “This is the latest example of our commitment to provide smart, simple solutions tailored to the needs of families. When we say 10 years one car seat, we mean it. We want parents and caregivers to know that when they need us, we’ll be there. We’re in this together for the entire journey, and we’re prepared for any bumps there may be along the way.”

About Diono

Diono entered the market in 1999 with a commitment to safety, original design, and smart travel solutions. Our core values never changed, but our desire to innovate grew. This dedication led to Diono introducing the industry’s first expandable booster, Monterey, ingeniously designed to grow with children for up to 8 years. But we didn’t stop there, and soon after Diono became the brand behind the original 3-across all-in-one convertible car seat, Radian. Diono never compromises on safety and is the first brand to crash test accessories. In keeping with our #ColorTheJourney philosophy, Diono seats come in a rainbow of colors, allowing little passengers to boldly express themselves and their style as we celebrate the #JoyOfTheJourney together.